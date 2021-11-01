Chord Gitar Body Back - Gryffin ft Maia Wright: If You Want My Lovin You Got It, Anytime You Want It

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Body Back dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Gryffin feat Maia Wright.

Lagu Body Back dirilis pertama kali pada pada tanggal 13 November 2019, lalu.

Lagu Body Back kolaborasi Gryffin dan Maia Wright ini dirilis dalam album yang bertajuk sama yaitu "Body Back".

Lagu Body Back sempat kembali viral dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok, setelah diubah menjadi versi remix.

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Body Back - Gryffin feat Maia Wright:

[Verse 1]

C G

Who cares what the world's gonna say?

D Em

'Cause you know they're gonna say it anyway (And I know and I know that)

C G

Who cares if they laugh at what we do?

D Em

'Cause it's only me and you that know the truth (And I know and I know that)

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Middle finger to the sky

G

They don't know 'bout you and I

D Em

We've been rollin' deeper than they'll ever know

C

Even though I broke your heart

G

No, that won't keep us apart

D Em*

Baby, I know, I know, I'm not giving you up

[Chorus]

C G

If you want my lovin' you got it anytime you want it

D Em

Baby, bring your body back to me

C

They can call me foolish and stupid

G

Don't know why I do this

D Em

But, baby, bring your body back to me

C G

I know, I know, I'm not giving you up (And I know and I know that)

D Em

I know, I know, I'm not giving you up

C G

If you want my lovin' you got it anytime you want it

D Em

Baby, bring your body back to me

C G

I know, I know, I'm not giving you up, giving you up

D Em

I, I know, I know, I'm not giving you up (And I know and I know that)

C G

I know, I know, I'm not giving you up, giving you up

D Em

Baby, bring your body back to me

[Verse 2]

C G

Who cares what the world's gonna think?

D Em

'Cause you know they're gonna think it anyway (And I know and I know that)

C G

I love all the bad things that we do

D Em

Shut your mouth and put your hands where I want you to (want you to) (And I know and I know that)

[Back to Pre-Chorus]

[Back to Chorus]

[Bridge]

C G

If you want my lovin' you got it anytime you want it

D Em

Baby, bring your body back to me

C

They can call me foolish, stupid

G

Don't know why I do this

D

Baby, bring your body, baby, bring your

[Chorus]

G C G

If you want my lovin' you got it anytime you want it

D Em

Baby, bring your body back to me

C

They can call me foolish and stupid

G

Don't know why I do this

D Em

But, baby, bring your body back to me

C G

I know, I know, I'm not giving you up

D Em

I know, I know, I'm not giving you up

C G

If you want my lovin' you got it anytime you want it

D Em C

Baby, bring your body back to me

Video Klip Body Back - Body Back feat Maia Wright:

