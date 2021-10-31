Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Talking To The Moon - Bruno Mars, Disertai dengan Lirik Lagunya
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Talking To The Moon yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars pada tahun 2010, silam.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Talking To The Moon dari Bruno Mars.
Lagu berjudul Talking To The Moon ini dipopuerkan oleh penyanyi luar negeri Bruno Mars.
Lagu Talking To The Moon pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2010, silam.
Lagu Talking To The Moon ini adalah lagu dari album pertama Bruno Mars yang bertajuk Doo-Wops & Hooligans.
Lagu ini menceritakan bahwa seseorang sedang mencurahkan semua perasaannya kepada bulan, tentang apa yang ia rasakan dan ia alami saat ini.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Talking To The Moon - Bruno Mars:
C
I know you're somewhere out there
E7
Somewhere far away
Am G
I want you back
F
I want you back
C
My neighbors think I'm crazy
E7
But they don't understand
Am G
You're all I have
F
You're all I have
[Reff]
Dm G
At night when the stars
Dm
light up my room
G
I sit by myself
F G Am
Talking to the Moon
F G Am
Try to get to You
F
In hopes you're on
G
the other side
Am G Am
Talking to me too
G F
Or am I a fool
G
who sits alone
Am G
Talking to the moon
D
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
C
I'm feeling like I'm famous
E7
The talk of the town
Am G
They say I've gone mad
F
Yeah, I've gone mad
C
But they don't know what I know
E7
Cause when the sun goes down
Am G
Someone's talking back
F
Yeah, they're talking back Ohhh
[Reff]
Dm G
At night when the stars
Dm
light up my room
G
I sit by myself
F G Am
Talking to the Moon
F G Am
Try to get to You
F
In hopes you're on
G
the other side
Am G Am
Talking to me too
G F
Or am I a fool
G
who sits alone
Talking to the moon
[Interlude]
Dm C Dm
Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...
G
Do you ever hear me calling?
Dm C Dm
(Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...)
[Reff]
G F G Am
'Cause every night I'm talking to the moon
F G Am
Still trying to get to you
F G C G Am
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too
F G Am C D
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? Ohoooo...
[Outro]
C
I know you're somewhere out there
E7
Somewhere far away
