Chord Gitar Lagu Talking To The Moon - Bruno Mars, Disertai dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Talking To The Moon dari Bruno Mars.

Lagu berjudul Talking To The Moon ini dipopuerkan oleh penyanyi luar negeri Bruno Mars.

Lagu Talking To The Moon pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2010, silam.

Lagu Talking To The Moon ini adalah lagu dari album pertama Bruno Mars yang bertajuk Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

Lagu ini menceritakan bahwa seseorang sedang mencurahkan semua perasaannya kepada bulan, tentang apa yang ia rasakan dan ia alami saat ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Talking To The Moon - Bruno Mars:

C

I know you're somewhere out there

E7

Somewhere far away

Am G

I want you back

F

I want you back

C

My neighbors think I'm crazy

E7

But they don't understand

Am G

You're all I have

F

You're all I have

[Reff]

Dm G

At night when the stars

Dm

light up my room

G

I sit by myself

F G Am

Talking to the Moon

F G Am

Try to get to You

F

In hopes you're on

G

the other side

Am G Am

Talking to me too

G F

Or am I a fool

G

who sits alone

Am G

Talking to the moon

D

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

C

I'm feeling like I'm famous

E7

The talk of the town

Am G

They say I've gone mad

F

Yeah, I've gone mad

C

But they don't know what I know

E7

Cause when the sun goes down

Am G

Someone's talking back

F

Yeah, they're talking back Ohhh

[Reff]

Dm G

At night when the stars

Dm

light up my room

G

I sit by myself

F G Am

Talking to the Moon

F G Am

Try to get to You

F

In hopes you're on

G

the other side

Am G Am

Talking to me too

G F

Or am I a fool

G

who sits alone

Talking to the moon

[Interlude]

Dm C Dm

Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...

G

Do you ever hear me calling?

Dm C Dm

(Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...)

[Reff]

G F G Am

'Cause every night I'm talking to the moon

F G Am

Still trying to get to you

F G C G Am

In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too

F G Am C D

Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? Ohoooo...

[Outro]

C

I know you're somewhere out there

E7

Somewhere far away

