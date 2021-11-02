Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar November Rain - Guns N' Roses, When I Look Into Your Eyes

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu November Rain yang dinyanyikan oleh Guns N' Roses. Kunci dimainkan dari F.

Band rock asal Amerika Serikat Guns N Roses menghentak panggung besar di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Kamis (8/11/2018). 

F                           Dm
When I look into your eyes
    C
I can see a love restrained
F                        Dm
But darling when I hold you
    C
Don't you know I feel the same

   Dm                 G
Cause nothin' last forever
   C
And we both know hearts can change
      Dm                G
And it's hard to hold a candle
C
In the cold November rain

        F                                    Dm
We've been through this such a long, long time
                         C
Just tryin' to kill the pain, oh yeah
              F
But lovers always come and lovers always go
       Dm                                       C
And no one's really sure who's lettin' go today
Walkin' away

                F
If we could take the time to lay it on the line
           Dm
I could rest my head
              C
Just knowin' that you were mine
All mine
Dm                   G
So if you want to love me
           C
Then darlin' don't refrain
     Dm            G
Or I'll just end up walkin'
                   C
In the cold November rain

           F               G
Do you need sometime on your own'
           F                 G
Do you need sometime all alone'
           F                  G
Everybody needs sometime on their own
           F                  G
Don't you know you need sometime all alone

Em           F                                C
I know it's hard to keep and open heart
     Em       F                 Dm
When even friends seem out to harm you
    Em       F                  C
But if you could heal a broken heart
    Em      F                  G
Wouldn't time be out to charm you
     F                            G
Sometimes I need sometime on my own
           F                    G
Sometimes I need sometime all alone
         F                    G
Everybody needs sometime on their own
        F                   G
Don't you know you need sometime all alone

        F
And when your fears subside
             Dm               C
And shadows still remains, oh yeah
           F                 Dm
I know that you can love me
                     C
When there's no one left to blame
   Dm                     G
So never mind the darkness
                  C
We still can find a way
       Dm           G
Cause nothin' lasts forever
                C
Even cold November rain

