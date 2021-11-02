Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar November Rain - Guns N' Roses, When I Look Into Your Eyes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu November Rain dari Guns N' Roses.

Chord Gitar November Rain - Guns N' Roses

F Dm

When I look into your eyes

C

I can see a love restrained

F Dm

But darling when I hold you

C

Don't you know I feel the same

Dm G

Cause nothin' last forever

C

And we both know hearts can change

Dm G

And it's hard to hold a candle

C

In the cold November rain

F Dm

We've been through this such a long, long time

C

Just tryin' to kill the pain, oh yeah

F

But lovers always come and lovers always go

Dm C

And no one's really sure who's lettin' go today

Walkin' away

F

If we could take the time to lay it on the line

Dm

I could rest my head

C

Just knowin' that you were mine

All mine

Dm G

So if you want to love me

C

Then darlin' don't refrain

Dm G

Or I'll just end up walkin'

C

In the cold November rain

F G

Do you need sometime on your own'

F G

Do you need sometime all alone'

F G

Everybody needs sometime on their own

F G

Don't you know you need sometime all alone

Em F C

I know it's hard to keep and open heart

Em F Dm

When even friends seem out to harm you

Em F C

But if you could heal a broken heart

Em F G

Wouldn't time be out to charm you

F G

Sometimes I need sometime on my own

F G

Sometimes I need sometime all alone

F G

Everybody needs sometime on their own

F G

Don't you know you need sometime all alone

F

And when your fears subside

Dm C

And shadows still remains, oh yeah

F Dm

I know that you can love me

C

When there's no one left to blame

Dm G

So never mind the darkness

C

We still can find a way

Dm G

Cause nothin' lasts forever

C

Even cold November rain

