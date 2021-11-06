Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go - Justin Bieber: It's Like an Angel Came By

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Let You Go dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

Never Let You Go merupakan single dari Justin Bieber yang dirilis pada 2 Maret 2010.

Lagu ini ada di urutan ke-6 dalam album studio perdana Bieber, My World 2.0 (2010).

Berikut Never Let You Go - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

F Am G F Am G

Oh no, oh no, oh

[Verse]

F Am

They say that hate has been sent

G

So let loose the talk of love

F Am

Before they outlaw the kiss

G

Baby, give me one last hug



[Pre-chorus]

F

There's a dream that I've been chasing

Am G

Want so badly for it to be reality

F Am

And when you hold my hand and I understand

G F

That it's meant to be, cause baby when you're with me



[Chorus]

Am G

It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven

F Am G

'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better

F Am

Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance

G

Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all

F Am

'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong

G

So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go



[Verse]

F Am

I got my favorite girl

G

Not feelin' no pain nor fear

F Am

Don't have a care in the world

G

Why would I when you are here?



[Pre-chorus]

F

There's a moment I've been chasing and I

Am G

Finally caught it out on this floor

F

Baby, there's no hesitation

Am G F

No reservation 'bout a taking a chance anymore, oh no, because



[Chorus]

Am G

It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven

F Am G

'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better

F Am

Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance

G

Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all

F Am

'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong

G

So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go



[Bridge]

F Am G

It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven

F Am G

'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better

F Am G

Take my hand, let's just dance, watch my feet, follow me

F Am G

Don't be scared, girl I'm here, if you didn't know, this is love



[Chorus]

F Am

Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance

G

Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all

F Am

'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong

G

So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go



[Outro]

F Am G

So don't fear, don't you worry 'bout a thing, I am here, right here

(I'll never let you go)

F Am G

Don't shed a tear, whenever you need me, I'll be here

(I'll never let you go)

F Am G

Oh no, oh no, ohh

(I'll never let you go)

F Am G

Oh no, oh no, ohh. I'll never let you go

(Tribunnews.com)