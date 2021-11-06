Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go - Justin Bieber: It's Like an Angel Came By

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Let You Go dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go - Justin Bieber: It's Like an Angel Came By
Justin Bieber 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Let You Go dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.

Never Let You Go merupakan single dari Justin Bieber yang dirilis pada 2 Maret 2010.

Lagu ini ada di urutan ke-6 dalam album studio perdana Bieber, My World 2.0 (2010).

Berikut Never Let You Go - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]
F Am G F        Am           G
             Oh no, oh no, oh

[Verse]
F                                               Am
They say that hate has been sent
                            G
So let loose the talk of love
F                                        Am
Before they outlaw the kiss
                            G
Baby, give me one last hug

[Pre-chorus]
                  F
There's a dream that I've been chasing
                Am                             G
Want so badly for it to be reality
                    F                                         Am
And when you hold my hand and I understand
                  G                                                                              F
That it's meant to be, cause baby when you're with me

[Chorus]
                                        Am                            G
It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven
F                                                 Am                            G
'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better
              F                                  Am
Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance
                  G
Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all
                     F                                      Am
'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong
                 G
So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go

[Verse]
F                               Am
   I got my favorite girl
                           G
Not feelin' no pain nor fear
F                                             Am
   Don't have a care in the world
                                    G
Why would I when you are here?

[Pre-chorus]
                  F
There's a moment I've been chasing and I
Am                               G
Finally caught it out on this floor
                      F
Baby, there's no hesitation
               Am                                   G                                                   F 
No reservation 'bout a taking a chance anymore, oh no, because

[Chorus]
                                        Am                               G
It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven
F                                                 Am                            G
'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better
              F                                  Am
Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance
                   G
Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all
                     F                                      Am
'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong
                G
So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go

[Bridge]
F                                        Am                             G
   It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven
F                                                 Am                            G
'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better
F                      Am                           G
Take my hand, let's just dance, watch my feet, follow me
F                         Am                   G
Don't be scared, girl I'm here, if you didn't know, this is love

[Chorus]
              F                                   Am
Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance
                   G
Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all
                    F                                      Am
'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong
                G
So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go

[Outro]
F                                          Am                                        G
So don't fear, don't you worry 'bout a thing, I am here, right here
(I'll never let you go)
F                              Am                                            G
Don't shed a tear, whenever you need me, I'll be here
(I'll never let you go)
F          Am          G
Oh no, oh no, ohh
(I'll never let you go)
F          Am          G
Oh no, oh no, ohh. I'll never let you go

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Ika Nur Cahyani
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
