Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go - Justin Bieber: It's Like an Angel Came By
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Never Let You Go dari Justin Bieber dalam artikel berikut ini.
Never Let You Go merupakan single dari Justin Bieber yang dirilis pada 2 Maret 2010.
Lagu ini ada di urutan ke-6 dalam album studio perdana Bieber, My World 2.0 (2010).
Berikut Never Let You Go - Justin Bieber:
[Intro]
F Am G F Am G
Oh no, oh no, oh
[Verse]
F Am
They say that hate has been sent
G
So let loose the talk of love
F Am
Before they outlaw the kiss
G
Baby, give me one last hug
[Pre-chorus]
F
There's a dream that I've been chasing
Am G
Want so badly for it to be reality
F Am
And when you hold my hand and I understand
G F
That it's meant to be, cause baby when you're with me
[Chorus]
Am G
It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven
F Am G
'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better
F Am
Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance
G
Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all
F Am
'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong
G
So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go
[Verse]
F Am
I got my favorite girl
G
Not feelin' no pain nor fear
F Am
Don't have a care in the world
G
Why would I when you are here?
[Pre-chorus]
F
There's a moment I've been chasing and I
Am G
Finally caught it out on this floor
F
Baby, there's no hesitation
Am G F
No reservation 'bout a taking a chance anymore, oh no, because
[Chorus]
Am G
It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven
F Am G
'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better
F Am
Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance
G
Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all
F Am
'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong
G
So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go
[Bridge]
F Am G
It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven
F Am G
'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better
F Am G
Take my hand, let's just dance, watch my feet, follow me
F Am G
Don't be scared, girl I'm here, if you didn't know, this is love
[Chorus]
F Am
Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance
G
Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all
F Am
'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong
G
So baby, know for sure, that I'll never let you go
[Outro]
F Am G
So don't fear, don't you worry 'bout a thing, I am here, right here
(I'll never let you go)
F Am G
Don't shed a tear, whenever you need me, I'll be here
(I'll never let you go)
F Am G
Oh no, oh no, ohh
(I'll never let you go)
F Am G
Oh no, oh no, ohh. I'll never let you go
