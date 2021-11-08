Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars: It’s a Beautiful Night, We’re Looking for Something Dumb to Do
Berikut ini chord gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci D: It’s a beautiful night, we’re looking for something dumb to do.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Marry You yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.
Lagu Marry You tergabung dalam album Doo-Wops & Hooligans 2010.
Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip lirik Marry You di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Oktober 2020.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars
Intro: D Em G D
Reff:
D
It’s a beautiful night,
Em
we’re looking for something dumb to do,
G D
Hey baby, I think I want to marry you
D
Is it that look in your eyes,
Em
Or is it this dancing juice?
G D
Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you
D Em
Well I know this little chapel on the boulevard we can go,
G D
No one will know, Come on girl.
D Em
Who cares if we're trashed got a pocket full of cash we can blow,
G D
Shots of patron, And it's on girl.
D
Don't say no, no, no, no-no;
Em
Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah;
G
And we'll go, go, go, go-go.
D
If you're ready, like I'm ready.
Reff:
D
It’s a beautiful night,
Em
we’re looking for something dumb to do,
G D
Hey baby, I think I want to marry you
D
Is it that look in your eyes,
Em
Or is it this dancing juice?
G D
Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you
D Em
I'll go get a ring let the choir bells sing like oooh,
G
So whatcha wanna do?
D
Let's just run girl.
D Em
If we wake up and you wanna break up that's cool.
G D
No, I won't blame you; It was fun girl.
D
Don't say no, no, no, no-no;
Em
Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah;
G
And we'll go, go, go, go-go.
D
If you're ready, like I'm ready.
Reff:
D
It’s a beautiful night,
Em
we’re looking for something dumb to do,
G D
Hey baby, I think I want to marry you
D
Is it that look in your eyes,
Em
Or is it this dancing juice?
G D
Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you
D Em
Just say I do,
G
Tell me right now baby,
D
Tell me right now baby.
