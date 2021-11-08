Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars: It’s a Beautiful Night, We’re Looking for Something Dumb to Do

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Marry You yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Lagu Marry You tergabung dalam album Doo-Wops & Hooligans 2010.

Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip lirik Marry You di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Oktober 2020.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars

Intro: D Em G D

Reff:

D

It’s a beautiful night,

Em

we’re looking for something dumb to do,

G D

Hey baby, I think I want to marry you

D

Is it that look in your eyes,

Em

Or is it this dancing juice?

G D

Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you

D Em

Well I know this little chapel on the boulevard we can go,

G D

No one will know, Come on girl.

D Em

Who cares if we're trashed got a pocket full of cash we can blow,

G D

Shots of patron, And it's on girl.

D

Don't say no, no, no, no-no;

Em

Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah;

G

And we'll go, go, go, go-go.

D

If you're ready, like I'm ready.

Reff:

D

It’s a beautiful night,

Em

we’re looking for something dumb to do,

G D

Hey baby, I think I want to marry you

D

Is it that look in your eyes,

Em

Or is it this dancing juice?

G D

Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you

D Em

I'll go get a ring let the choir bells sing like oooh,

G

So whatcha wanna do?

D

Let's just run girl.

D Em

If we wake up and you wanna break up that's cool.

G D

No, I won't blame you; It was fun girl.

D

Don't say no, no, no, no-no;

Em

Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah;

G

And we'll go, go, go, go-go.

D

If you're ready, like I'm ready.

Reff:

D

It’s a beautiful night,

Em

we’re looking for something dumb to do,

G D

Hey baby, I think I want to marry you

D

Is it that look in your eyes,

Em

Or is it this dancing juice?

G D

Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you

D Em

Just say I do,

G

Tell me right now baby,

D

Tell me right now baby.

(Tribunnews.com)

