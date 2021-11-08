Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars: It’s a Beautiful Night, We’re Looking for Something Dumb to Do

Berikut ini chord gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci D: It’s a beautiful night, we’re looking for something dumb to do.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars: It’s a Beautiful Night, We’re Looking for Something Dumb to Do
Freepik
Artikel ini memuat chord gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci D. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Marry You yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Lagu Marry You tergabung dalam album Doo-Wops & Hooligans 2010.

Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip lirik Marry You di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Oktober 2020.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: I Had No Time To Choose, What I Chose To Do

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bintang - Anima: Biarkan Ku Menggapaimu, Memelukmu, Memanjakanmu

Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars

Intro: D  Em  G  D

Reff:

D
It’s a beautiful night,

                            Em
we’re looking for something dumb to do,

    G                             D
Hey baby, I think I want to marry you

D
Is it that look in your eyes,

              Em
Or is it this dancing juice?

    G                                 D
Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you

D                                                     Em
Well I know this little chapel on the boulevard we can go,

            G                    D
No one will know, Come on girl.

D                                                           Em
Who cares if we're trashed got a pocket full of cash we can blow,

         G                D
Shots of patron, And it's on girl.

D
Don't say no, no, no, no-no;

         Em
Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah;

          G
And we'll go, go, go, go-go.

          D
If you're ready, like I'm ready.

Reff:

D
It’s a beautiful night,

                            Em
we’re looking for something dumb to do,

    G                             D
Hey baby, I think I want to marry you

D
Is it that look in your eyes,

              Em
Or is it this dancing juice?

    G                                 D
Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you

D                                                Em
I'll go get a ring let the choir bells sing like oooh,

                 G
So whatcha wanna do?

           D
Let's just run girl.

D                                           Em
If we wake up and you wanna break up that's cool.

                  G           D
No, I won't blame you; It was fun girl.

D
Don't say no, no, no, no-no;

         Em
Just say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah;

          G
And we'll go, go, go, go-go.

          D
If you're ready, like I'm ready.

Reff:

D
It’s a beautiful night,

                            Em
we’re looking for something dumb to do,

    G                             D
Hey baby, I think I want to marry you

D
Is it that look in your eyes,

              Em
Or is it this dancing juice?

    G                                 D
Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you

D                            Em
Just say I do,

              G
Tell me right now baby,

              D
Tell me right now baby.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Indah Cintaku - Nicky Tirta ft Vanessa Angel: Cintaku Tak Pernah Memandang Siapa Kamu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Hitam Putih - Fourtwnty: Belajar Melepaskan Dirinya, walau Setengahku Bersamanya

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lainnya terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Kunci Gitar
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Chord Bruno Mars
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan