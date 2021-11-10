Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Walking In The Wind - One Direction: Goodbyes Are Bittersweet

Musik video Walking In The Wind - One Direction telah ditonton 4,3 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 130 ribu.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Walking In The Wind - One Direction: Goodbyes Are Bittersweet
Billboard
One Direction. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction di dalam artikel ini.

One Direction telah merilis lagu One Time 1 tahun lalu.

Musik video Walking In The Wind - One Direction telah ditonton 4,3 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 130 ribu.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Universe - Coldplay feat BTS

Baca juga: Chord Gitar First Love - Nikka Costa: Its My First love, What Im Dreamin of

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction:

[Intro]

C F Am G
C F Am G

[Verse]

 C        F

A week ago you said to me

   Am          G                      C F Am G

"Do you believe I'll never be too far?"

C               F
If you're lost, just look for me.

      Am         G                 C           F Am G

You'll find me in the region of the summer stars.

   C            F                      Am

The fact that we can sit right here and say goodbye

G                       C F Am G

means we've already won.
 C         F                     Am         G

A necessity for apologies between you and me,

              C   F Am G

baby, there is none

[Pre-Chorus]

F                Am          G

Oooo we had some good times, didn't we?

F                Am          G

Oooo we had some good tricks up our sleeve.

F        Am         

Oooo goodbyes are bittersweet.

        F (strum once)

But it's not the end.

    G (strum once)

I'll see your face again.

[Chorus]

C  Am       G

  You will find me.

C        Am       G

  Yeah, you will find me

C     Am     G                C

  in places that we've never been

   Am      G             C

for reasons we don't understand.

Am     G            C

Walking in the wind.

Am     G            C F Am G

Walking in the wind.

[Verse]

C         F             Am        G                        C F Am G

Yesterday I went out to celebrate the birthday of a friend.

   C            F                 Am

But as we raised our glasses up to make a toast

G                      C    F Am G

I realized you were missing.

[Pre-Chorus]

F                Am          G

Oooo we had some good times, didn't we?

F                Am         G

Oooo we wore our hearts out on our sleeve.

F        Am          G

Oooo goodbyes are bittersweet.

        F (strum once)

But it's not the end.

    G (strum once)

I'll see your face again.

[Chorus]

C  Am       G

  You will find me.

C        Am       G

  Yeah, you will find me

C     Am     G                C

  in places that we've never been

   Am      G             C

for reasons we don't understand.

Am     G            C

Walking in the wind.

Am     G            F

Walking in the wind.

[Bridge]

     C            G     F

And I know you'll be alright child,

         C     G           F

Just close your eyes and see.

      C   G

I'll be by your side

F (strum once)

any time you're needing me.

[Instrumental]

C F Am G

[Chorus]

C  Am       G

  You will find me.

C        Am       G

  Yeah, you will find me

C     Am     G                C

  in places that we've never been

   Am      G             C

for reasons we don't understand.

[Outro]

Am     G            C

Walking in the wind.

Am     G            C

Walking in the wind.

Am     G            C

Walking in the wind.

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Walking in The Wind
Chord Gitar Walking in the Wind - One Direction
Chord Gitar Walking in the Wind
One Direction
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan