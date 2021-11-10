Chord Gitar dan Lirik Walking In The Wind - One Direction: Goodbyes Are Bittersweet

One Direction. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction di dalam artikel ini.

One Direction telah merilis lagu One Time 1 tahun lalu.

Musik video Walking In The Wind - One Direction telah ditonton 4,3 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 130 ribu.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction:

[Intro]

C F Am G

C F Am G

[Verse]

C F

A week ago you said to me

Am G C F Am G

"Do you believe I'll never be too far?"

C F

If you're lost, just look for me.

Am G C F Am G

You'll find me in the region of the summer stars.

C F Am

The fact that we can sit right here and say goodbye

G C F Am G

means we've already won.

C F Am G

A necessity for apologies between you and me,

C F Am G

baby, there is none

[Pre-Chorus]

F Am G

Oooo we had some good times, didn't we?

F Am G

Oooo we had some good tricks up our sleeve.

F Am

Oooo goodbyes are bittersweet.

F (strum once)

But it's not the end.

G (strum once)

I'll see your face again.

[Chorus]

C Am G

You will find me.

C Am G

Yeah, you will find me

C Am G C

in places that we've never been

Am G C

for reasons we don't understand.

Am G C

Walking in the wind.

Am G C F Am G

Walking in the wind.

[Verse]

C F Am G C F Am G

Yesterday I went out to celebrate the birthday of a friend.

C F Am

But as we raised our glasses up to make a toast

G C F Am G

I realized you were missing.

[Pre-Chorus]

F Am G

Oooo we had some good times, didn't we?

F Am G

Oooo we wore our hearts out on our sleeve.

F Am G

Oooo goodbyes are bittersweet.

F (strum once)

But it's not the end.

G (strum once)

I'll see your face again.

[Chorus]

C Am G

You will find me.

C Am G

Yeah, you will find me

C Am G C

in places that we've never been

Am G C

for reasons we don't understand.

Am G C

Walking in the wind.

Am G F

Walking in the wind.

[Bridge]

C G F

And I know you'll be alright child,

C G F

Just close your eyes and see.

C G

I'll be by your side

F (strum once)

any time you're needing me.

[Instrumental]

C F Am G

[Chorus]

C Am G

You will find me.

C Am G

Yeah, you will find me

C Am G C

in places that we've never been

Am G C

for reasons we don't understand.

[Outro]

Am G C

Walking in the wind.

Am G C

Walking in the wind.

Am G C

Walking in the wind.

(Tribunnews.com)