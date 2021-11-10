Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Walking In The Wind - One Direction: Goodbyes Are Bittersweet
Musik video Walking In The Wind - One Direction telah ditonton 4,3 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 130 ribu.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction di dalam artikel ini.
One Direction telah merilis lagu One Time 1 tahun lalu.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Walking In The Wind - One Direction:
[Intro]
C F Am G
C F Am G
[Verse]
C F
A week ago you said to me
Am G C F Am G
"Do you believe I'll never be too far?"
C F
If you're lost, just look for me.
Am G C F Am G
You'll find me in the region of the summer stars.
C F Am
The fact that we can sit right here and say goodbye
G C F Am G
means we've already won.
C F Am G
A necessity for apologies between you and me,
C F Am G
baby, there is none
[Pre-Chorus]
F Am G
Oooo we had some good times, didn't we?
F Am G
Oooo we had some good tricks up our sleeve.
F Am
Oooo goodbyes are bittersweet.
F (strum once)
But it's not the end.
G (strum once)
I'll see your face again.
[Chorus]
C Am G
You will find me.
C Am G
Yeah, you will find me
C Am G C
in places that we've never been
Am G C
for reasons we don't understand.
Am G C
Walking in the wind.
Am G C F Am G
Walking in the wind.
[Verse]
C F Am G C F Am G
Yesterday I went out to celebrate the birthday of a friend.
C F Am
But as we raised our glasses up to make a toast
G C F Am G
I realized you were missing.
[Pre-Chorus]
F Am G
Oooo we had some good times, didn't we?
F Am G
Oooo we wore our hearts out on our sleeve.
F Am G
Oooo goodbyes are bittersweet.
F (strum once)
But it's not the end.
G (strum once)
I'll see your face again.
[Chorus]
C Am G
You will find me.
C Am G
Yeah, you will find me
C Am G C
in places that we've never been
Am G C
for reasons we don't understand.
Am G C
Walking in the wind.
Am G F
Walking in the wind.
[Bridge]
C G F
And I know you'll be alright child,
C G F
Just close your eyes and see.
C G
I'll be by your side
F (strum once)
any time you're needing me.
[Instrumental]
C F Am G
[Chorus]
C Am G
You will find me.
C Am G
Yeah, you will find me
C Am G C
in places that we've never been
Am G C
for reasons we don't understand.
[Outro]
Am G C
Walking in the wind.
Am G C
Walking in the wind.
Am G C
Walking in the wind.
