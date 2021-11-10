Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar First Love - Nikka Costa: It's My First love, What I'm Dreamin' of
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Nikka Costa. Kunci dimainkan dari G.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Nikka Costa.
Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 1983, silam.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love - Nikka Costa
[Intro]
G Cm
[Verse]
G Am
Every one can see
D G
There's a change in me
Em Am
They all say I'm not the same
A D
Kid I used to be
G Am
Don't go out and play
D G
I just dream all day
Em Am
They don't know what's wrong with me
A D
And I'm too shy to say
[Reff]
G
It's my first love
B
What I'm dreamin' of
Em
When I go to bed
Dm G C
When I lay my head upon my pillow
Am D
Don't know what to do
G
My first love
B
Thinks that I'm too young
Em
He doesn't even know
Dm G
Wish that I could show him
C
What I'm feelin'
Am D G
'cause I'm feelin' my first love
[Instrumental]
G Cm
[Verse]
G Am
Mirror on the wall
D G
Does he care at all
Em Am
Will he ever notice me
A D
Could he ever fall
G Am
Tell me teddy bear
D G
Why love is so unfair
Em Am
Will I ever find a way
A D
An answer to my prayer
[Reff]
G
For my first love
B
What I'm dreamin' of
Em
When I go to bed
Dm G C
When I lay my head upon my pillow
Am D
Don't know what to do
G
My first love
B
Thinks that I'm to young
Em
He doesn't even know
Dm G C
Wish that I could show him what I'm feelin'
Am D G
'cause I'm feelin' my first love
Cm G
My first love
