Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar First Love - Nikka Costa: It's My First love, What I'm Dreamin' of

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Nikka Costa. Kunci dimainkan dari G.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar First Love - Nikka Costa: It's My First love, What I'm Dreamin' of
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Nikka Costa. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Nikka Costa.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 1983, silam.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu One Time - Justin Bieber: Lemme Tell You One Time

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Marry You - Bruno Mars: It’s a Beautiful Night, We’re Looking for Something Dumb to Do

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love - Nikka Costa

[Intro]
G Cm

[Verse]

G                         Am
Every one can see
D                                    G
There's a change in me
Em                                     Am
They all say I'm not the same
A                       D
Kid I used to be
G                                Am
Don't go out and play
D                           G
I just dream all day
Em                                                         Am
They don't know what's wrong with me
A                                D
And I'm too shy to say

[Reff]

                 G
It's my first love
B
What I'm dreamin' of
Em
When I go to bed
Dm                                     G               C
When I lay my head upon my pillow
Am                                D
Don't know what to do
            G
My first love
B
Thinks that I'm too young
  Em
He doesn't even know
 Dm                                    G
Wish that I could show him
                 C
What I'm feelin'
Am             D                   G
'cause I'm feelin' my first love

[Instrumental]
G Cm

[Verse]

  G                     Am
Mirror on the wall
D                           G
Does he care at all
Em                     Am
Will he ever notice me
A                            D
Could he ever fall
G                        Am
Tell me teddy bear
D                        G
Why love is so unfair
Em                        Am
Will I ever find a way
A                                      D
An answer to my prayer

[Reff]

                    G
For my first love
B
What I'm dreamin' of
Em
When I go to bed
Dm                                G                 C
When I lay my head upon my pillow
Am                               D
Don't know what to do
            G
My first love
B
Thinks that I'm to young
Em
He doesn't even know
Dm                                                G                 C
Wish that I could show him what I'm feelin'
Am                         D               G
'cause I'm feelin' my first love
Cm              G
My first love

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu I Love You So - The Walters, Disertai dengan Lirik Lagunya

Baca juga: Chord Lia Lia Lia - Sheila On 7: Aku Tergila-gila Gaya Bicaranya

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
First Love - Nikka Costa
Chord Gitar First Love
Chord First Love
Nikka Costa
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan