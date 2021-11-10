Chord Gitar First Love - Nikka Costa: It's My First love, What I'm Dreamin' of

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Nikka Costa.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 1983, silam.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu First Love - Nikka Costa

[Intro]

G Cm

[Verse]

G Am

Every one can see

D G

There's a change in me

Em Am

They all say I'm not the same

A D

Kid I used to be

G Am

Don't go out and play

D G

I just dream all day

Em Am

They don't know what's wrong with me

A D

And I'm too shy to say

[Reff]

G

It's my first love

B

What I'm dreamin' of

Em

When I go to bed

Dm G C

When I lay my head upon my pillow

Am D

Don't know what to do

G

My first love

B

Thinks that I'm too young

Em

He doesn't even know

Dm G

Wish that I could show him

C

What I'm feelin'

Am D G

'cause I'm feelin' my first love

[Instrumental]

G Cm

[Verse]

G Am

Mirror on the wall

D G

Does he care at all

Em Am

Will he ever notice me

A D

Could he ever fall

G Am

Tell me teddy bear

D G

Why love is so unfair

Em Am

Will I ever find a way

A D

An answer to my prayer

[Reff]

G

For my first love

B

What I'm dreamin' of

Em

When I go to bed

Dm G C

When I lay my head upon my pillow

Am D

Don't know what to do

G

My first love

B

Thinks that I'm to young

Em

He doesn't even know

Dm G C

Wish that I could show him what I'm feelin'

Am D G

'cause I'm feelin' my first love

Cm G

My first love

(Tribunnews.com)