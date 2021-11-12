Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Paint My Love - Michael Learns To Rock: Kunci Gitar Mudah
Inilah chord gitar Paint My Love dari Michael Learns To Rock (M.L.T.R)., kunci mudah dari B
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Paint My Love dari Michael Learns To Rock (M.L.T.R).
B E
From my youngest years
F# B
'til this moment here
G#m C#m
I've never seen
F# B
such a lovely queen
B E
From the skies above
F# B
to the deepest love
G#m C#m B
I've never felt..
E C# F#
crazy like this before
Chorus:
D G
Paint my love
A D
You should paint my love
Bm E A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
D G A Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em A D F#
Baby you should paint my love
B E
Been around the world
F# B
Then I met you girl
G#m C#m B
It's like coming home..
E C# F#
to a place I know
Chorus:
D G
Paint my love
A D
You should paint my love
Bm E A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
D G A Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em A D
Baby you should paint my love
F C A# F
Since you came into my life
Dm G
The days before
C
all fade to black and white
A# F A7 Dm
Since you came into my life
Gm F A7
Everything has changed
Chorus:
D G
Paint my love
A D
You should paint my love
Bm E A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
D G A Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em A Bm A
Baby you should paint my love..
D G
Paint my love
A D
You should paint my love
Bm E A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
D G A Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em A D
Baby you should paint my love..
G A D
Huu uuuu.. uu..
(Tribunnews.com)