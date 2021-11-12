Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Paint My Love - Michael Learns To Rock: Kunci Gitar Mudah

Inilah chord gitar Paint My Love dari Michael Learns To Rock (M.L.T.R)., kunci mudah dari B

Tribunnews/Jeprima
Grup musik pop asal Denmark, Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) yang beranggotakan Jascha Richter, Kare Wanscher, dan Mikkel Lentz menjadi bintang tamu dalam malam Grand Final Rising Star Indonesia di Studio 9 RCTI, Kebon Jeruk, Jakarta Barat, Jumat (19/12/2014). (Tribunnews/Jeprima) 

Inilah chord gitar Paint My Love dari Michael Learns To Rock (M.L.T.R).

B                 E
From my youngest years
F#                  B
'til this moment here
G#m           C#m
I've never seen
F#                B
such a lovely queen

B                E
From the skies above
F#              B
to the deepest love
G#m         C#m  B
I've never felt..
E          C#     F#
crazy like this before

Chorus:

D         G
Paint my love
           A        D
You should paint my love
         Bm           E        A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
         D       G    A        Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em              A        D    F#
Baby you should paint my love

B                E
Been around the world
F#                B    
 Then I met you girl
G#m               C#m  B
It's like coming home..
E     C#      F#
to a place I know

Chorus:

D         G
Paint my love
           A        D
You should paint my love
         Bm           E        A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
         D       G    A        Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em              A        D
Baby you should paint my love

F          C    A#      F
Since you came into my life
Dm          G
The days before
    C
all fade to black and white
A#         F      A7    Dm
Since you came into my life
Gm    F         A7
Everything has changed

Chorus:

D         G
Paint my love
           A        D
You should paint my love
         Bm           E        A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
         D       G    A        Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em              A        Bm   A
Baby you should paint my love..

D         G
Paint my love
           A        D
You should paint my love
         Bm           E        A
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
         D       G    A        Bm
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Em              A        D
Baby you should paint my love..
 G    A    D
Huu uuuu.. uu..

(Tribunnews.com)

Editor: Sri Juliati
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
