Chord Gitar Paint My Love - Michael Learns To Rock: Kunci Gitar Mudah

B E

From my youngest years

F# B

'til this moment here

G#m C#m

I've never seen

F# B

such a lovely queen

B E

From the skies above

F# B

to the deepest love

G#m C#m B

I've never felt..

E C# F#

crazy like this before

Chorus:

D G

Paint my love

A D

You should paint my love

Bm E A

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

D G A Bm

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Em A D F#

Baby you should paint my love



B E

Been around the world

F# B

Then I met you girl

G#m C#m B

It's like coming home..

E C# F#

to a place I know

Chorus:

D G

Paint my love

A D

You should paint my love

Bm E A

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

D G A Bm

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Em A D

Baby you should paint my love

F C A# F

Since you came into my life

Dm G

The days before

C

all fade to black and white

A# F A7 Dm

Since you came into my life

Gm F A7

Everything has changed

Chorus:

D G

Paint my love

A D

You should paint my love

Bm E A

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

D G A Bm

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Em A Bm A

Baby you should paint my love..

D G

Paint my love

A D

You should paint my love

Bm E A

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

D G A Bm

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Em A D

Baby you should paint my love..

G A D

Huu uuuu.. uu..

