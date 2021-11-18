Chord On The Phone - Sheila On 7: I’ve Been Loving You, Since the First Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord On The Phone, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Sheila On 7.

Lagu On The Phone ini termuat di album Berlayar yang dirilis Sheila On 7 pada 2011 silam.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu Sheila On 7 yang menggunakan bahasa Inggris, selain lagu Perfect Time dan juga Just For Mom.

Berikut chord On The Phone dari Sheila On 7

[Intro] A C Bm D

A C Bm D



A C#m

I was far away from home

C D

doing what i love and like to do

A C#m

but these feelings come out of nowhere

C D

I feel so bored and tired of it now



Bm E

suddenly the phone rang

Bm

it was you and me we spoke and laughed

G

yeah we had so much fun on the line

E/G#

it’s unforgettable i so memorable



[Chorus]

D

I’ve been loving you,

A

since the first time

D Bm

an hour conversation on the phone

D

so I wanna thank you

A

for filling the emptiness in me

C#m

it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of

Bm G

I’ve been loving you since the first time

A

on the phone



[Intro] A C Bm D



A

we’d met before but

C#m

only few words came out of you

C

I never thought that

D

i could make you mike



Bm E

suddenly the phone rang

Bm

it was you and me we spoke and laughed

G

yeah we had so much fun on the line

E/G#

it’s unforgettable i so memorable



[Chorus]

D

I’ve been loving you,

A

since the first time

D Bm

an hour conversation on the phone

D

so I wanna thank you

A

for filling the emptiness in me

C#m

it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of

Bm G

I’ve been loving you since the first time

A

on the phone



G D

since the first time on the phone

C D

it’s you in my past my present and my future

A

I’ve been loving you

G D

since the first time on the phone

C D

it’s you in my past my present and my future



[Interlude] D A D Bm

D A E/G#



[Chorus]

D

I’ve been loving you,

A

since the first time

D Bm

an hour conversation on the phone (yes on the phone)

D

so I wanna thank you

A

for filling the emptiness in me

C#m

it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of

Bm G

I’ve been loving you since the first time

A

on the phone



G D

(on the phone) since the first time on the phone

C D

it’s you in my past my present and my future

G D

(on the phone) since the first time on the phone

C D

it’s you in my past my present and my future



[Ending] A G D C

A



