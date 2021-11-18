Chord Gitar
Chord On The Phone - Sheila On 7: I’ve Been Loving You, Since the First Time
Lagu On The Phone ini termuat di album Berlayar yang dirilis Sheila On 7 pada 2011 silam. Berikut chordnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord On The Phone, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Sheila On 7.
Lagu On The Phone ini termuat di album Berlayar yang dirilis Sheila On 7 pada 2011 silam.
Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu Sheila On 7 yang menggunakan bahasa Inggris, selain lagu Perfect Time dan juga Just For Mom.
Berikut chord On The Phone dari Sheila On 7
[Intro] A C Bm D
A C Bm D
A C#m
I was far away from home
C D
doing what i love and like to do
A C#m
but these feelings come out of nowhere
C D
I feel so bored and tired of it now
Bm E
suddenly the phone rang
Bm
it was you and me we spoke and laughed
G
yeah we had so much fun on the line
E/G#
it’s unforgettable i so memorable
[Chorus]
D
I’ve been loving you,
A
since the first time
D Bm
an hour conversation on the phone
D
so I wanna thank you
A
for filling the emptiness in me
C#m
it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of
Bm G
I’ve been loving you since the first time
A
on the phone
[Intro] A C Bm D
A
we’d met before but
C#m
only few words came out of you
C
I never thought that
D
i could make you mike
Bm E
suddenly the phone rang
Bm
it was you and me we spoke and laughed
G
yeah we had so much fun on the line
E/G#
it’s unforgettable i so memorable
[Chorus]
D
I’ve been loving you,
A
since the first time
D Bm
an hour conversation on the phone
D
so I wanna thank you
A
for filling the emptiness in me
C#m
it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of
Bm G
I’ve been loving you since the first time
A
on the phone
G D
since the first time on the phone
C D
it’s you in my past my present and my future
A
I’ve been loving you
G D
since the first time on the phone
C D
it’s you in my past my present and my future
[Interlude] D A D Bm
D A E/G#
[Chorus]
D
I’ve been loving you,
A
since the first time
D Bm
an hour conversation on the phone (yes on the phone)
D
so I wanna thank you
A
for filling the emptiness in me
C#m
it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of
Bm G
I’ve been loving you since the first time
A
on the phone
G D
(on the phone) since the first time on the phone
C D
it’s you in my past my present and my future
G D
(on the phone) since the first time on the phone
C D
it’s you in my past my present and my future
[Ending] A G D C
A
