Chord On The Phone - Sheila On 7: I’ve Been Loving You, Since the First Time

Lagu On The Phone ini termuat di album Berlayar yang dirilis Sheila On 7 pada 2011 silam. Berikut chordnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord On The Phone - Sheila On 7: I’ve Been Loving You, Since the First Time
TRIBUN/HO
Grup band Sheila on7 tampil dalam gelaran FWD Unstoppable Music yang sekaligus merupakan peringatan Ulang Tahun ke-7 PT FWD Life Indonesia di Jakarta, Kamis (5/3/2020). Kegiatan Unstoppable Music merupakan bagian dari 5 jenis passion yang dibentuk FWD Life untuk mendekatkan perusahaan dengan nasabah melalui pendekatan hobi. TRIBUNNEWS/HO 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord On The Phone, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Sheila On 7.

Lagu On The Phone ini termuat di album Berlayar yang dirilis Sheila On 7 pada 2011 silam.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu Sheila On 7 yang menggunakan bahasa Inggris, selain lagu Perfect Time dan juga Just For Mom.

Berikut chord On The Phone dari Sheila On 7

[Intro] A C Bm D
        A C Bm D

A                    C#m
 I was far away from home
C                       D
  doing what i love and like to do
A                               C#m
 but these feelings come out of nowhere
C                    D
 I feel so bored and tired of it now

Bm            E
 suddenly the phone rang
       Bm
it was you and me we spoke and laughed
     G
yeah we had so much fun on the line
     E/G#
it’s unforgettable i so memorable

[Chorus]
                 D
I’ve been loving you,
          A
since the first time
   D                           Bm
an hour conversation on the phone
                 D
so I wanna thank you
    A
for filling the emptiness in me
     C#m
it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of
          Bm                   G
I’ve been loving you since the first time
       A
on the phone

[Intro] A C Bm D

A
 we’d met before but
     C#m
only few words came out of you
C
 I never thought that
     D
i could make you mike

Bm            E
 suddenly the phone rang
       Bm
it was you and me we spoke and laughed
     G
yeah we had so much fun on the line
     E/G#
it’s unforgettable i so memorable

[Chorus]
                 D
I’ve been loving you,
          A
since the first time
   D                           Bm
an hour conversation on the phone
                 D
so I wanna thank you
    A
for filling the emptiness in me
     C#m
it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of
          Bm                   G
I’ve been loving you since the first time
       A
on the phone

          G                 D
since the first time on the phone
     C                 D
it’s you in my past my present and my future
                 A
I’ve been loving you
          G                 D
since the first time on the phone
     C                 D
it’s you in my past my present and my future

[Interlude] D A D Bm
            D A E/G#

[Chorus]
                 D
I’ve been loving you,
          A
since the first time
   D                           Bm
an hour conversation on the phone (yes on the phone)
                 D
so I wanna thank you
    A
for filling the emptiness in me
     C#m
it’s you who I’ve been dreaming of
          Bm                   G
I’ve been loving you since the first time
       A
on the phone

                         G                 D
(on the phone) since the first time on the phone
     C                 D
it’s you in my past my present and my future
                         G                 D
(on the phone) since the first time on the phone
     C                 D
it’s you in my past my present and my future

[Ending] A G D C
         A

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
