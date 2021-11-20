Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mulai dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele.

Setelah sekian lama Adele tidak mengeluarkan lagu baru, akhirnya ia merilis lagu baru berjudul Easy On Me.

Lagu Easy On Me pertama kali dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021 oleh Adele.

Lagu milik Adele ini sempat viral di TikTok dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cobalah Mengerti - Peterpan: Cobalah Mengerti Semua Ini Mencari Arti

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rela - Shanna Shannon, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari Am

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

C Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

Em Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

G C Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

Fmaj7

When I am drowning in the silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in

Reff

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

G C

There aren't no room

Am7

For things to change

Em

When we are both so deeply

Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G C

You can't deny

Am7

How hard I tried

Em

I changed who I was

Fmaj7

To put you both first

Fmaj7

But now I give up

Reff

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

Bridge

C Am7

I had good intentions

Em

And the highest hopes

Fmaj7

But I knows it now

Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show

Outro

G C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Jangan Pernah Berubah - ST 12: Tak Relakan yang Indah Hilanglah Sudah

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Buih Jadi Permadani - Exist: Mungkinkah Diri ini Dapat Merubah Buih

(*/OWW)

Artikel ini telah tayang di Sonora.id dengan judul "Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu 'Easy On Me' Milik Penyanyi Adele"

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu