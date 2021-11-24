Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me To Church - Hozier: If I'm Pagan of The Good Times

Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me To Church yang dilantunkan oleh Hozier.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me To Church - Hozier: If I'm Pagan of The Good Times
tangkap layar dari wallpaperbetter.com
Hozier - Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me To Church yang dilantunkan oleh Hozier. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me To Church yang dibawakan oleh Hozier.

Melalui lagu ini, Hozier melakukan debut nya pada tahun 2013.

Bahkan lagunya ini pernah masuk dalam nominasi Grammy Awards ke-57 dengan kategori "Song of The Year" pada tahun 2015.

Hal tersebut didukung ketika lagu Take Me To Church berada di sepuluh besar daftar lagu paling banyak didengarkan seperti di Irlandia, Inggris, Amerika Serikat, hingga Yunani.

Sedangkan video klipnya di YouTube telah ditonton sekitar 549 juta kali sejak artikel ini dibuat.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me To Church - Hozier

[Verse 1]

Em             Am    Em

My lover's got humour

                       Am     G

She's the giggle at a funeral

                       Am     Em

Knows everybody's disapproval

                            Am    Em

I should've worshipped her sooner

                     Am     Em

If the Heavens ever did speak

                     Am      G

She is the last true mouth piece

                        Am      Em

Every Sunday's getting more bleak

                Am    D

A fresh poison each week

                   C                      Em

'We were born sick, you heard them say it .

                      Am    Em

My church offers no absolutes

                             Am    G

She tells me 'worship in the bedroom'

                         Am   Em

The only heaven I'll be sent to

                   Am   D

Is when I'm alone with you

               C

I was born sick, but I love it

Command me to be well

G      C     G       C    G      Cm G   G F#  F# F

Aaaaaaaaa    aaaaaaaaamen. Aaaaaaaamen. Amen

[Chorus] (x2)

              Em

Take me to church

                                               B7

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

                                                G

I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

                 Am

Offer me that deathless death

Em                   Am G G F#  

Good God, let me give you my life

[Verse 2]

Em                     Am

If I'm a pagan of the good times

Em                Am

My lover's the sunlight

G                    Am

To keep the Goddess on my side

Em               Am

She demands a sacrifice

D

To drain the whole sea

C

Get something shiny

Em                      Am            Em

Something meaty for the main course

                       Am          G

That's a fine looking high horse

                    Am        Em

What you got in the stable?

                        Am

We've a lot of starving faithful

D

That looks tasty

C

That looks plenty

C

This is hungry work

G F#  F# F

[Chorus] (x2)

              Em

Take me to church

                                               B7

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

                                                G

I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

                 Am

Offer me that deathless death

Em                   Am G G F# 

Good God, let me give you my life

[Bridge]

C            G                B7           Em

No masters or kings when the ritual begins

        C            G             B7           Em

There is no sweeter innocence than our gentle sin

        C            G          B7           Em

In the madness and soil of that sad earthly scene

     C         G

Only then I am human

     B7            Em    D    C

Only then I am clean

G   C G    Cm G    Cm G    G F#  F# F

Oh, A- men. A- men. A- men

[Chorus] (x2)

              Em

Take me to church

                                               B7

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

                                                G

I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

                 Am

Offer me that deathless death

Em                   Am  G G F#  

Good God, let me give you my life

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
