Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me To Church - Hozier: If I'm Pagan of The Good Times
Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me To Church yang dilantunkan oleh Hozier.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me To Church yang dibawakan oleh Hozier.
Melalui lagu ini, Hozier melakukan debut nya pada tahun 2013.
Bahkan lagunya ini pernah masuk dalam nominasi Grammy Awards ke-57 dengan kategori "Song of The Year" pada tahun 2015.
Hal tersebut didukung ketika lagu Take Me To Church berada di sepuluh besar daftar lagu paling banyak didengarkan seperti di Irlandia, Inggris, Amerika Serikat, hingga Yunani.
Sedangkan video klipnya di YouTube telah ditonton sekitar 549 juta kali sejak artikel ini dibuat.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me To Church - Hozier
[Verse 1]
Em Am Em
My lover's got humour
Am G
She's the giggle at a funeral
Am Em
Knows everybody's disapproval
Am Em
I should've worshipped her sooner
Am Em
If the Heavens ever did speak
Am G
She is the last true mouth piece
Am Em
Every Sunday's getting more bleak
Am D
A fresh poison each week
C Em
'We were born sick, you heard them say it .
Am Em
My church offers no absolutes
Am G
She tells me 'worship in the bedroom'
Am Em
The only heaven I'll be sent to
Am D
Is when I'm alone with you
C
I was born sick, but I love it
Command me to be well
G C G C G Cm G G F# F# F
Aaaaaaaaa aaaaaaaaamen. Aaaaaaaamen. Amen
[Chorus] (x2)
Em
Take me to church
B7
I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies
G
I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife
Am
Offer me that deathless death
Em Am G G F#
Good God, let me give you my life
[Verse 2]
Em Am
If I'm a pagan of the good times
Em Am
My lover's the sunlight
G Am
To keep the Goddess on my side
Em Am
She demands a sacrifice
D
To drain the whole sea
C
Get something shiny
Em Am Em
Something meaty for the main course
Am G
That's a fine looking high horse
Am Em
What you got in the stable?
Am
We've a lot of starving faithful
D
That looks tasty
C
That looks plenty
C
This is hungry work
G F# F# F
[Chorus] (x2)
Em
Take me to church
B7
I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies
G
I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife
Am
Offer me that deathless death
Em Am G G F#
Good God, let me give you my life
[Bridge]
C G B7 Em
No masters or kings when the ritual begins
C G B7 Em
There is no sweeter innocence than our gentle sin
C G B7 Em
In the madness and soil of that sad earthly scene
C G
Only then I am human
B7 Em D C
Only then I am clean
G C G Cm G Cm G G F# F# F
Oh, A- men. A- men. A- men
[Chorus] (x2)
Em
Take me to church
B7
I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies
G
I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife
Am
Offer me that deathless death
Em Am G G F#
Good God, let me give you my life
