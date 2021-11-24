Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me To Church - Hozier: If I'm Pagan of The Good Times

Hozier - Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me To Church yang dilantunkan oleh Hozier.

Melalui lagu ini, Hozier melakukan debut nya pada tahun 2013.

Bahkan lagunya ini pernah masuk dalam nominasi Grammy Awards ke-57 dengan kategori "Song of The Year" pada tahun 2015.

Hal tersebut didukung ketika lagu Take Me To Church berada di sepuluh besar daftar lagu paling banyak didengarkan seperti di Irlandia, Inggris, Amerika Serikat, hingga Yunani.

Sedangkan video klipnya di YouTube telah ditonton sekitar 549 juta kali sejak artikel ini dibuat.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me To Church - Hozier

[Verse 1]

Em Am Em

My lover's got humour

Am G

She's the giggle at a funeral

Am Em

Knows everybody's disapproval

Am Em

I should've worshipped her sooner

Am Em

If the Heavens ever did speak

Am G

She is the last true mouth piece

Am Em

Every Sunday's getting more bleak

Am D

A fresh poison each week

C Em

'We were born sick, you heard them say it .

Am Em

My church offers no absolutes

Am G

She tells me 'worship in the bedroom'

Am Em

The only heaven I'll be sent to

Am D

Is when I'm alone with you

C

I was born sick, but I love it

Command me to be well

G C G C G Cm G G F# F# F

Aaaaaaaaa aaaaaaaaamen. Aaaaaaaamen. Amen

[Chorus] (x2)

Em

Take me to church

B7

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

G

I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Am

Offer me that deathless death

Em Am G G F#

Good God, let me give you my life

[Verse 2]

Em Am

If I'm a pagan of the good times

Em Am

My lover's the sunlight

G Am

To keep the Goddess on my side

Em Am

She demands a sacrifice

D

To drain the whole sea

C

Get something shiny

Em Am Em

Something meaty for the main course

Am G

That's a fine looking high horse

Am Em

What you got in the stable?

Am

We've a lot of starving faithful

D

That looks tasty

C

That looks plenty

C

This is hungry work

G F# F# F

[Chorus] (x2)

Em

Take me to church

B7

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

G

I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Am

Offer me that deathless death

Em Am G G F#

Good God, let me give you my life

[Bridge]

C G B7 Em

No masters or kings when the ritual begins

C G B7 Em

There is no sweeter innocence than our gentle sin

C G B7 Em

In the madness and soil of that sad earthly scene

C G

Only then I am human

B7 Em D C

Only then I am clean

G C G Cm G Cm G G F# F# F

Oh, A- men. A- men. A- men

[Chorus] (x2)

Em

Take me to church

B7

I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

G

I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Am

Offer me that deathless death

Em Am G G F#

Good God, let me give you my life

