Chord dan Lirik Lagu Smokin Out the Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Smokin Out the Window yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak dan Silk Sonic.

Smokin Out The Window merupakan lagu ketiga yang dirilis mereka dalam album An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Hingga artikel ini tayang, video klip Smokin Out The Window ditonton lebih dari 51 juta kali di kanal YouTube.

Lagu ini juga sedang populer di aplikasi TikTok sebagai background song.

Chord gitar Smokin Out the Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic:

[Intro]

Bm

Wait a minute, this love started out so timid and so sweet

But now she got me smokin' out the window

[Verse 1]

Em A

Must've spent thirty five, forty five thousand up in Tiffany's (Oh, no)

Em

Got her badass kids runnin' 'round my whole crib

A B

Like it's Chuck E. Cheese (Woah)

Em A

Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC

Em

Can't believe it (Can't believe it)

N.C.

I'm in disbelief

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

This bitch got me payin' her rent, payin' for trips

A

Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist

Em

And here I am all alone (All alone)

I'm so cold, I'm so cold

B

You got me out here

G

Smokin' out the window (Smokin' out the window)

F#m

Singin' "How could she do this to me?"

Bm A D A

(How could she do this to me?)

G

I thought that girl belonged to only me

D

But I was wrong

G F#m B

'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody

[Verse 2]

Em

Just the other night she was grippin' on me tight

A

Screamin' "Hercules" (Hercules, Hercules)

Em

Got me in the club lookin' for a new love

A B

Someone help me please (Help me please, help me please)

Em A

Baby, why you doin' this? Why you doin' this to me, girl?

Em N.C

Not to be dramatic, but I wanna die

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

This bitch got me payin' her rent, payin' for trips

A

Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist

Em

And here I am all alone (All alone)

B

You got me out here

[Chorus]

G

Smokin' out the window (Smokin' out the window of the Benzo, the Benzo)

F#m

Singin' "How could she do this to me?" (How?)

Bm A D A

(How could you do this to me?)

G

I thought that girl belonged to only me (One things fasho, one things fasho)

D

But I was wrong (I was wrong)

G F#m B

'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody (She belong to)

[Interlude]

G

(Oh, no)

F#m

Look here baby I hope you found whatever it is that you need

G F#m A

But I also hope that your triflin' ass is walkin' 'round bare foot in these streets, look out

F Em

Girl, it breaks my heart that you ain't right here with me

G

Now I gotta give you back (Gotta give you back)

B

To the city, oh, you got me

[Chorus]

G

Smokin' out the window

F#m

Singin' "How could she do this to me?"

Bm A D A

(How could you do this, baby?)

G

I thought that girl belonged to only me

D

But I was wrong (I was wrong)

G F#m B

'Cause she belong to everybody, everybody ooh

