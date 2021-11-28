Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fireflies - Owl City: I'd Like To Make Myself Believe

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fireflies yang dibawakan oleh Owl City.

Owl City merupakan nama panggung dari penyanyi asal Minnesota, Adam Young.

Kemudian lagu Fireflies merupakan single perdana yang rilis pada tahun 2009 dalam album bertajuk 'Ocean Eyes' di mana baru rilis selang sebulan.

Sementara video klip dari lagu ini telah diunggah di YouTube pada 11 tahun lalu serta sejak artikel ini ditulis telah ditonton sebanyak 426 juta views.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Menghitung Hari 2 - Anda: Jangan Pergi dari Cintaku, Biar Saja Tetap Denganku

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Smokin Out the Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fireflies - Owl City

G D

You would not believe your eyes

Em C G D Em C

If ten million fireflies lit up the world as i fell asleep

G D

'Cause they'd fill the open air

Em C

And leave teardrops everywhere

G D Em C

You'd think me rude but I'd just stand and stare

[Chorus]

Em G D

I'd like to make myself believe

Em G D C

That planet Earth turns slowly

Em D G D Em

Its hard to say that I'd rather stay awake when I'm asleep

Em G A

'Cause everything is never as it seems

[Verse]

G D

'Cause id get a thousand hugs

Em C G D Em C

From ten thousand lightning bugs as they tried to teach me how to dance

G D

A foxtrot above my head

Em C

A sockhop beneath my bed

G D Em C

A disco ball is just hanging by a thread

[Chorus]

Em G D

I'd like to make myself believe

Em G D C

that planet Earth turns slowly

Em D G D Em

Its hard to say that I'd rather stay awake when I'm asleep

Em G A

'Cause everything is never as it seems

[Bridge]

G D

Leave my door open just a crack

Em C

(please take me away from here)

G D

'Cause i feel like such an insomniac

Em C

(please take me away from here)

G D

Why do i tire of counting sheep

Em C

(please take me away from here)

G D Em C

When I'm far too tired to fall asleep

[Verse]

G D

To ten million fireflies

Em C

I'm weird 'cause I hate goodbyes

G D Em C

I got misty eyes as they said farewell

G D

But I'll know where several are

Em C

If my dreams get real bizarre

G D Em C

'cause I saved a few and I keep them in a jar

[Chorus 2x]

Em G D

I'd like to make myself believe

Em G D C

That planet Earth turns slowly

Em D G D Em

Its hard to say that I'd rather stay awake when I'm asleep

Em G A

'Cause everything is never as it seems

F

When I fall asleep

[Outro]

Em G D

I'd like to make myself believe

Em G D C

That planet Earth turns slowly

Em D G D Em

Its hard to say that I'd rather stay awake when I'm asleep

Em G A

'Cause everything is never as it seems

Em G D

I'd like to make myself believe

Em G D C

That planet Earth turns slowly

Em D G D Em

Its hard to say that I'd rather stay awake when I'm asleep

Em G A

'Cause everything is never as it seems

(Tribunnews.com)