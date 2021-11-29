Chord Gitar I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift: I Knew You Were Trouble When You Walked In

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut ini Chord Gitar dan lirik lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Knew You Were Trouble yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip I Knew You Were Trouble di kanal YouTube-nya pada 15 Desember 2012.

Hingga kini, video klip I Knew You Were Trouble telah ditonton lebih dari 485 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

D

[Verse 1]

D

Once upon a time, a few mistakes ago

A

I was in your sights, you got me alone

Bm G

You found me, you found me, you found me-e-e-e-e

D

I guess you didn't care, and I guess liked that

A

And when I fell hard, you took a step back

Bm G D

Without me, without me, without meeeee

[Pre-Chorus]

A Bm

And he's long gone, when he's next to me and I

G -stop

Realize the blame is on me

[Chorus]

(*one strum)

Bm* G* A*

'Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D* A* Bm*

So shame on me now-ow

G* A*

Flew me to places I'd never been

D* A*

'Till you put me down, oh

Bm G A

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D A Bm

So shame on me now-ow

G A

Flew me to places I'd never been

D -mute Bm

Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!

Bm G A D A Bm

Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm G A D A Bm

Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

[Verse 2]

D

No apologies, he'll never see you cry

A

Pretends he doesn't know, that he's the reason why

Bm G

You're drowning, you're drowning, you're drowning-e-e-e-ing

D

And I heard you moved on, from whispers on the street

A

A new notch in your belt, is all I'll ever be

Bm G D

And now I see, now I see, now I see-e-e-e-e

[Pre-Chorus]

A Bm

He was long gone, when he met me

G G -once

And I realize, the joke is on me, yeah

[Chorus]

Bm G A

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D* A* Bm*

So shame on me now-ow

G* A*

Flew me to places I'd never been

D* A*

'Till you put me down, oh

Bm G A

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D A Bm

So shame on me now-ow

G A

Flew me to places I'd never been

D -mute Bm

Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!

Bm G A D A Bm

Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

[Bridge]

G* Bm*

And the sadest fear, comes creepin' in

G*

That you never loved me or her,

A* A* A

Or anyone, or anything, yeah yeah

[Chorus]

Bm G A

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D* A* Bm*

So shame on me now-ow

G* A*

Flew me to places I'd never been

D* A*

'Till you put me down, oh

Bm G A

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D A Bm

So shame on me now-ow

G A

Flew me to places I'd never been

D -mute Bm

Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!

Bm G A D A Bm

Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm G A D A Bm

Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm G A

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D A

Trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm G A

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D A -once/mute

trouble, trouble, trouble

Baca juga: Chord Buka Mata Buka Telinga - Sheila On 7: Ada Alasan Mengapa Kita Diciptakan

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Melukis Senja - Budi Doremi: Tuk Temanimu yang Terluka hingga Kau Bahagia

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya