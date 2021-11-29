Chord Gitar I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift: I Knew You Were Trouble When You Walked In

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Knew You Were Trouble yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip I Knew You Were Trouble di kanal YouTube-nya pada 15 Desember 2012.

Hingga kini, video klip I Knew You Were Trouble telah ditonton lebih dari 485 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift 

[Intro]

D

[Verse 1]

D
Once upon a time, a few mistakes ago

A
I was in your sights, you got me alone

Bm     G
You found me, you found me, you found me-e-e-e-e

D
I guess you didn't care, and I guess liked that

A
And when I fell hard, you took a step back

Bm          G            D
Without me, without me, without meeeee

[Pre-Chorus]

         A                                     Bm
And he's long gone, when he's next to me and I

G -stop
Realize the blame is on me

[Chorus]

(*one strum)

Bm*                  G*                              A*
'Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D*     A*         Bm*
So shame on me now-ow

G* A*
Flew me to places I'd never been

D* A*
'Till you put me down, oh

Bm                G                                 A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D       A           Bm
So shame on me now-ow

          G                     A
Flew me to places I'd never been

         D -mute               Bm
Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!

Bm    G    A             D             A       Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm    G    A             D             A       Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

[Verse 2]

D
No apologies, he'll never see you cry

A
Pretends he doesn't know, that he's the reason why

       Bm                                    G
You're drowning, you're drowning, you're drowning-e-e-e-ing

        D
And I heard you moved on, from whispers on the street

A
A new notch in your belt, is all I'll ever be

     Bm                       G                D
And now I see, now I see, now I see-e-e-e-e

[Pre-Chorus]

             A                   Bm
He was long gone, when he met me

            G                          G -once
And I realize, the joke is on me, yeah

[Chorus]

Bm                G                                 A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D*     A*         Bm*
So shame on me now-ow

G* A*
Flew me to places I'd never been

D* A*
'Till you put me down, oh

Bm                G                                 A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D       A           Bm
So shame on me now-ow

          G                     A
Flew me to places I'd never been

         D -mute               Bm
Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!

Bm    G    A             D             A       Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

[Bridge]

        G*                 Bm*
And the sadest fear, comes creepin' in

           G*
That you never loved me or her,

  A*            A*       A
Or anyone, or anything, yeah yeah

[Chorus]

Bm                G                                 A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D*     A*         Bm*
So shame on me now-ow

G* A*
Flew me to places I'd never been

D* A*
'Till you put me down, oh

Bm                G                                 A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in

D       A           Bm
So shame on me now-ow

          G                     A
Flew me to places I'd never been

         D -mute               Bm
Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!

Bm    G    A             D             A       Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm    G    A             D             A       Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm                G                                 A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in

           D             A
Trouble, trouble, trouble

Bm                G                                 A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in

          D            A -once/mute
trouble, trouble, trouble

