Chord Gitar I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift: I Knew You Were Trouble When You Walked In

I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift
I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift: I knew you were trouble when you walked in, so shame on me now.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Knew You Were Trouble yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip I Knew You Were Trouble di kanal YouTube-nya pada 15 Desember 2012.
Hingga kini, video klip I Knew You Were Trouble telah ditonton lebih dari 485 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift
[Intro]
D
[Verse 1]
D
Once upon a time, a few mistakes ago
A
I was in your sights, you got me alone
Bm G
You found me, you found me, you found me-e-e-e-e
D
I guess you didn't care, and I guess liked that
A
And when I fell hard, you took a step back
Bm G D
Without me, without me, without meeeee
[Pre-Chorus]
A Bm
And he's long gone, when he's next to me and I
G -stop
Realize the blame is on me
[Chorus]
(*one strum)
Bm* G* A*
'Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D* A* Bm*
So shame on me now-ow
G* A*
Flew me to places I'd never been
D* A*
'Till you put me down, oh
Bm G A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D A Bm
So shame on me now-ow
G A
Flew me to places I'd never been
D -mute Bm
Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!
Bm G A D A Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble
Bm G A D A Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble
[Verse 2]
D
No apologies, he'll never see you cry
A
Pretends he doesn't know, that he's the reason why
Bm G
You're drowning, you're drowning, you're drowning-e-e-e-ing
D
And I heard you moved on, from whispers on the street
A
A new notch in your belt, is all I'll ever be
Bm G D
And now I see, now I see, now I see-e-e-e-e
[Pre-Chorus]
A Bm
He was long gone, when he met me
G G -once
And I realize, the joke is on me, yeah
[Chorus]
Bm G A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D* A* Bm*
So shame on me now-ow
G* A*
Flew me to places I'd never been
D* A*
'Till you put me down, oh
Bm G A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D A Bm
So shame on me now-ow
G A
Flew me to places I'd never been
D -mute Bm
Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!
Bm G A D A Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble
[Bridge]
G* Bm*
And the sadest fear, comes creepin' in
G*
That you never loved me or her,
A* A* A
Or anyone, or anything, yeah yeah
[Chorus]
Bm G A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D* A* Bm*
So shame on me now-ow
G* A*
Flew me to places I'd never been
D* A*
'Till you put me down, oh
Bm G A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D A Bm
So shame on me now-ow
G A
Flew me to places I'd never been
D -mute Bm
Now I'm lyin' on the cold hard ground!
Bm G A D A Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble
Bm G A D A Bm
Ahh oh oh, trouble, trouble, trouble
Bm G A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D A
Trouble, trouble, trouble
Bm G A
I knew you were trouble when you walked in
D A -once/mute
trouble, trouble, trouble
