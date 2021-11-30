Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar 22 - Taylor Swift: It Feels Like a Perfect Night to Dress Up Like Hipsters and Make Fun
Berikut ini Chord Gitar 22- Taylor Swift: It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 22 yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip 22 di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 Maret 2013.
Hingga kini, video klip 22 telah ditonton lebih dari 596 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar 22 - Taylor Swift
Intro : G D C D
G D C D
It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters
G D C D
And make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.
G D C D
It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight
G D C D
To fall in love with strangers, ah ah, ah ah.
(*)
G D
Yeah,
C D G D
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time
C D G D
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah
C D G
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines
D C
It’s time
Reff:
Uh oh!
G D C
I don’t know about you
Em D
But I’m feeling 22
C
Everything will be alright
D G
If you keep me next to you
D
You don’t know about me
C Em D
But I’ll bet you want to
C
Everything will be alright
D G
If we just keep dancing like we’re
D C
22
Em D
22
G D C D
It seems like one of those nights, This place is too crowded.
G D C D
Too many cool kids, ah ah, ah ah (who’s Taylor Swift anyway, ew?)
G D C D
It seems like one of those nights, We ditch the whole scene and end up dreaming
G D C D
Instead of sleeping.
G D
Yeah,
C D G D
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time
C D G D
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah
C D G
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines
D C
It’s time
Reff:
Uh oh!
G D C
I don’t know about you
Em D
But I’m feeling 22
C
Everything will be alright
D G
If you keep me next to you
D
You don’t know about me
C Em D
But I’ll bet you want to
C
Everything will be alright
D G
If we just keep dancing like we’re
D C
22
Em D
22
