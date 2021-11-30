Chord Gitar 22 - Taylor Swift: It Feels Like a Perfect Night to Dress Up Like Hipsters and Make Fun

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar 22 - Taylor Swift

Berikut ini Chord Gitar 22- Taylor Swift:

Pixabay/FirmBee
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 22  yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip 22 di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 Maret 2013.

Hingga kini, video klip 22 telah ditonton lebih dari 596 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar 22 - Taylor Swift 

Intro : G D C D

G                   D            C             D
It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters

G                   D      C     D
And make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.

G                      D         C              D
It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight

   G                 D          C      D
To fall in love with strangers, ah ah, ah ah.

(*)

G  D
Yeah,

      C                          D                  G    D
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

    C              D            G  D
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

    C                       D                 G
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines

D    C
It’s time

Reff:

Uh oh!

G             D       C
I don’t know about you

                  Em D
But I’m feeling 22

                   C
Everything will be alright

D                      G
If you keep me next to you

           D
You don’t know about me

C              Em        D
But I’ll bet you want to

                C
Everything will be alright

D                              G
If we just keep dancing like we’re

D C
22

Em D
22

G                   D            C             D
It seems like one of those nights, This place is too crowded.

G                   D      C     D
Too many cool kids, ah ah, ah ah (who’s Taylor Swift anyway, ew?)

G                      D         C              D
It seems like one of those nights, We ditch the whole scene and end up dreaming

   G                 D          C      D
Instead of sleeping.

G  D
Yeah,

      C                          D                  G    D
We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

    C              D            G  D
It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

    C                       D                 G
Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines

D    C
It’s time

Reff:

Uh oh!

G             D       C
I don’t know about you

                  Em D
But I’m feeling 22

                   C
Everything will be alright

D                      G
If you keep me next to you

           D
You don’t know about me

C              Em        D
But I’ll bet you want to

                C
Everything will be alright

D                              G
If we just keep dancing like we’re

D C
22

Em D
22

