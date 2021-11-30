Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar 22- Taylor Swift: It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.

Chord Gitar 22 - Taylor Swift

Intro : G D C D

G D C D

It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters

G D C D

And make fun of our exes, ah ah, ah ah.

G D C D

It feels like a perfect night for breakfast at midnight

G D C D

To fall in love with strangers, ah ah, ah ah.

(*)

G D

Yeah,

C D G D

We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

C D G D

It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

C D G

Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines

D C

It’s time

Reff:

Uh oh!

G D C

I don’t know about you

Em D

But I’m feeling 22

C

Everything will be alright

D G

If you keep me next to you

D

You don’t know about me

C Em D

But I’ll bet you want to

C

Everything will be alright

D G

If we just keep dancing like we’re

D C

22

Em D

22

G D C D

It seems like one of those nights, This place is too crowded.

G D C D

Too many cool kids, ah ah, ah ah (who’s Taylor Swift anyway, ew?)

G D C D

It seems like one of those nights, We ditch the whole scene and end up dreaming

G D C D

Instead of sleeping.

G D

Yeah,

C D G D

We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

C D G D

It’s miserable and magical, oh, yeah

C D G

Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines

D C

It’s time

Reff:

Uh oh!

G D C

I don’t know about you

Em D

But I’m feeling 22

C

Everything will be alright

D G

If you keep me next to you

D

You don’t know about me

C Em D

But I’ll bet you want to

C

Everything will be alright

D G

If we just keep dancing like we’re

D C

22

Em D

22

