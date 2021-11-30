Chord Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Back to December milik Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

Back to December pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2010.

Lagu bergenre country pop ini masuk dalam album Speak Now.

Back to December meraih beberapa penghargaan, salah satunya Teen Choice Awards 2011 untuk kategori Choice Break-Up Song.

Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift

**

C Am - F (x2)

-

C

I'm so glad you made time to see me

Am

How's life, tell me, how's your family

F C G

I haven't seen them in a while

C

You've been good, busier than ever

Am

We small talk, work and the weather

F C G

Your guard is up and I know why

#

Am G

Cause the last time you saw me

C F

Is still burned in the back of your mind

Am G F

You gave me roses and I left them there to die

* Reff

C Em

So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you

F

Saying I'm sorry for that night

C G

And I go back to December all the time

C

It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you

Em F

Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine

C G F

I go back to December, turn around and make it alright

Am G

I go back to December all the time

C Am F x2



*

C

These days I haven't been sleeping

Am

Staying up, playing back myself leaving

F C G

When your birthday passed and I didn't call

C

Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times

Am

I watched you laughing from the passenger side

F C G

And realized I loved you in the fall

