Chord Lagu Back to December - Taylor Swift, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Simak chord gitar lagu Back to December milik Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

Editor: Inza Maliana
Tangkapan layar
Simak chord gitar lagu Back to December milik Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Back to December milik Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

Back to December pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2010.

Lagu bergenre country pop ini masuk dalam album Speak Now.

Back to December meraih beberapa penghargaan, salah satunya Teen Choice Awards 2011 untuk kategori Choice Break-Up Song.

Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Back To December - Taylor Swift

**
C   Am - F (x2)

-

C
   I'm so glad   you made time to see me
Am
   How's life,   tell me, how's your family
F                             C     G
   I haven't seen them in a while
C
   You've been good,    busier than ever
Am
   We small talk,    work and the weather
F                                C     G
   Your guard is up and I know why

#
Am                  G
Cause the last time    you saw me
         C                          F
Is still burned in the back of your mind
            Am          G                   F
You gave me roses and I left them there to die

* Reff

   C                                           Em
So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you
                           F
Saying I'm sorry for that night
         C                 G
And I go back to December all the time
   C
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you  
Em                                    F
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were  mine                                               
     C                  G                      F
I go back to December, turn around and make it alright
     Am               G
I go back to December all the time

C  Am F x2

 
*

C
  These days I haven't been sleeping
Am
Staying up, playing back myself leaving
F                                         C    G
  When your birthday passed and I didn't call
       C
Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times
  Am
I watched you laughing from the passenger side
    F                               C     G
And    realized I loved you in the fall

