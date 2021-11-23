Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran, dari Kunci C: We Can Go Where Our Eyes Can Take Us

Chord Gitar Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran, dari Kunci C: We can go where our eyes can take us. Go where no one else is, run. Oh, we’ll run.

Berikut ini chord Gitar Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran, dari Kunci C: We can go where our eyes can take us. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Run yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video lirik Run di kanal YouTube-nya pada Jumat (12/112021).

Hingga kini, video lirik Run telah ditonton lebih dari 4 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Run - Taylor Swift feat Ed Sheeran

Intro : C F C F

C                       F       C                    F
Give me the keys, I’ll bring the car back around

C                      F              C       F
We shouldn’t be in this town

C                                  F
And my so-called friends, they don’t know

C                F
I’d drive away before I let you go

C                          F                  C                   F
So give me a reason and don’t say no, no

                  Dm                                                       Am
There’s a chain ‘round your throat, piece of paper where I wrote

                  C       G
“I’ll wait for you”

                 Dm                                              Am
There’s a key on the chain, there’s a picture in a frame

                   C      G
Take it with you

[Chorus]

         C      F                                   C       F
And run, like you’d run from the law

                 C       F
Darling, let’s run

                  C       F
Run from it all

             Am                        G
We can Go where our eyes can take us

F                                              C
Go where no one else is, run

Fsus2            C
Ooh, we’ll run

F                  C
Ooh, we’ll run

F               C     F
Ooh, we’ll run

C                                 F
So you laugh like a child

C                          F
And I’ll sing like no one cares

C                 F                   C       Fsus2
No one to be, no one to tell

C                          Fsus2
I could see this view a hundred times

C                  F
Pale blue sky reflected in your eyes

C                        F                    C                Fsus2
So give me a reason and don’t say no, no

                 Dm                                       Am
And the note from the locket, you keep it in your pocket

                             C     G
Since I gave it to you

                    Dm                                   Am
There’s a heart on your sleeve, I’ll take it when I leave

                        C     G
And hold it for you

[Chorus]

       C     F                                        C      F
And run, like you’d run from the law

                C       F
Darling, let’s run

                    C    F
Run from it all

             Am                          G
We can Go like they’re trying to chase us

F                                             C
Go where no one else is, run

F                  C
Ooh, we’ll run

F                  C
Ooh, we’ll run

F               C      F
Ooh, we’ll run

F
There’s been this hole in my heart

G
This thing was a shot in the dark

Am
Say you’ll never let ‘em tear us apart

F                                                       C
And I’ll hold onto you while we run

[Chorus]

F                                       C      F
Like you’d run from the law

                C        F
Darling, let’s run

                    C      F
Run from it all

              Am                       G
We can Go where our eyes can take us

F                                            C
Go where no one else is, run

F                  C
Ooh, we’ll run

F                  C
Ooh, we’ll run

F                  C
Ooh, we’ll run

F                  C
Ooh, we’ll run

