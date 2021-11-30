Chord Lagu
Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift Dilengkapi Video Klipnya: Nice To Meet You, Where You Been?
Berikut lirik lagu berjudul Blank Space dari Taylor Swift, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Penulis: Inza Maliana
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu berjudul Blank Space yang dinyanyikan penyanyi asal Amerika, Taylor Swift, lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Taylor dikenal sebagai penyanyi yang kerap menulis sendiri lirik lagunya berdasarkan kehidupan pribadi, termasuk lagu Blank Space ini.
Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada 2014 lalu dan masuk ke albumnya yang bertajuk 1989.
Karya Taylor Swift ini sempat meledak di pasaran saat perilisan.
Video klip lagu ini sangat populer di Youtube pada 2014 hingga 2015.
Kini, setelah tujuh tahun sejak perilisannya, video klip ini telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 2,8 miliar kali.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Takut - Idgitaf: Takut Tambah Dewasa, Takut Aku Kecewa
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar I Love Mama Mantu - Bulan Sutena: Bilang Pa Mama Mantu Kita So Siap Ka So Siap
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Terlena - Ikke Nurjanah: Masih Terngiang di Telingaku
Lirik lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift:
Nice to meet you, where you been?
I could show you incredible things
Magic, madness, heaven, sin
Saw you there and I thought
"Oh, my God, look at that face"
"You look like my next mistake"
Love's a game, wanna play? Ay
New money, suit and tie
I can read you like a magazine
Ain't it funny? Rumors fly
And I know you heard about me
So hey, let's be friends
I'm dying to see how this one ends
Grab your passport and my hand
I can make the bad guys good for a weekend
So it's gonna be forever
Or it's gonna go down in flames
You can tell me when it's over, mmh
If the high was worth the pain
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
'Cause you know I love the players
And you love the game
'Cause we're young and we're reckless
We'll take this way too far
It'll leave you breathless
Or with a nasty scar
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
But I've got a blank space, baby
And I'll write your name
Cherry lips, crystal skies
I could show you incredible things
Stolen kisses, pretty lies
You're the King, baby, I'm your Queen
Find out what you want
Be that girl for a month
Wait, the worst is yet to come, oh, no
Screaming, crying, perfect storms
I can make all the tables turn
Rose garden filled with thorns
Keep you second guessing like
"Oh, my God, who is she?"
I get drunk on jealousy
But you'll come back each time you leave
'Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream
So it's gonna be forever
Or it's gonna go down in flames
You can tell me when it's over
If the high was worth the pain
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
'Cause you know I love the players
And you love the game
'Cause we're young and we're reckless
We'll take this way too far
It'll leave you breathless
Or with a nasty scar
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
But I've got a blank space, baby
And I'll write your name
Boys only want love if it's torture
Don't say I didn't say, I didn't warn ya
Boys only want love if it's torture
Don't say I didn't say, I didn't warn ya
So it's gonna be forever
Or it's gonna go down in flames
You can tell me when it's over
If the high was worth the pain
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
'Cause you know I love the players
And you love the game
'Cause we're young and we're reckless
We'll take this way too far
It'll leave you breathless
Or with a nasty scar
Got a long list of ex-lovers
They'll tell you I'm insane
But I've got a blank space, baby
And I'll write your name