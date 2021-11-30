Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift Dilengkapi Video Klipnya: Nice To Meet You, Where You Been?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu berjudul Blank Space yang dinyanyikan penyanyi asal Amerika, Taylor Swift, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Taylor dikenal sebagai penyanyi yang kerap menulis sendiri lirik lagunya berdasarkan kehidupan pribadi, termasuk lagu Blank Space ini.

Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada 2014 lalu dan masuk ke albumnya yang bertajuk 1989.

Karya Taylor Swift ini sempat meledak di pasaran saat perilisan.

Video klip lagu ini sangat populer di Youtube pada 2014 hingga 2015.

Kini, setelah tujuh tahun sejak perilisannya, video klip ini telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 2,8 miliar kali.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Takut - Idgitaf: Takut Tambah Dewasa, Takut Aku Kecewa

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar I Love Mama Mantu - Bulan Sutena: Bilang Pa Mama Mantu Kita So Siap Ka So Siap

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Terlena - Ikke Nurjanah: Masih Terngiang di Telingaku

Lirik lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift:

Nice to meet you, where you been?

I could show you incredible things

Magic, madness, heaven, sin

Saw you there and I thought

"Oh, my God, look at that face"

"You look like my next mistake"

Love's a game, wanna play? Ay

New money, suit and tie

I can read you like a magazine

Ain't it funny? Rumors fly

And I know you heard about me

So hey, let's be friends

I'm dying to see how this one ends

Grab your passport and my hand

I can make the bad guys good for a weekend

So it's gonna be forever

Or it's gonna go down in flames

You can tell me when it's over, mmh

If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

'Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

'Cause we're young and we're reckless

We'll take this way too far

It'll leave you breathless

Or with a nasty scar

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

But I've got a blank space, baby

And I'll write your name

Cherry lips, crystal skies

I could show you incredible things

Stolen kisses, pretty lies

You're the King, baby, I'm your Queen

Find out what you want

Be that girl for a month

Wait, the worst is yet to come, oh, no

Screaming, crying, perfect storms

I can make all the tables turn

Rose garden filled with thorns

Keep you second guessing like

"Oh, my God, who is she?"

I get drunk on jealousy

But you'll come back each time you leave

'Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream

So it's gonna be forever

Or it's gonna go down in flames

You can tell me when it's over

If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

'Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

'Cause we're young and we're reckless

We'll take this way too far

It'll leave you breathless

Or with a nasty scar

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

But I've got a blank space, baby

And I'll write your name

Boys only want love if it's torture

Don't say I didn't say, I didn't warn ya

Boys only want love if it's torture

Don't say I didn't say, I didn't warn ya

So it's gonna be forever

Or it's gonna go down in flames

You can tell me when it's over

If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

'Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

'Cause we're young and we're reckless

We'll take this way too far

It'll leave you breathless

Or with a nasty scar

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

But I've got a blank space, baby

And I'll write your name

(Tribunnews.com)