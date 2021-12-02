Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu A Long December - Counting Crows: And It's One More Night in Hollywood

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Long December yang dibawakan oleh Counting Crows.

A Long December merupakan single kedua di dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk "Recovering the Sattelities dan dirilis pada tahun 1996.

Vokalis band beraliran rock atlternatif yang bernama Adam Duritz merupakan penulis lagu A Long December dan terinspirasi dari temannya yang mengalami kecelakaan.

Selain itu terdapat pula video klip dari lagu A Long December yang diunggah di YouTuber sejak 2010 serta telah ditonton sekitar 25 juta kali pada saat artikel ini ditulis.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu A Long December - Counting Crows

[Intro]

| D G | Em G | D G | Em |

[Verse]

G D A Em

A long December and there's reason to believe

G D G

Maybe this year will be better than the last

Em G D A

I can't remember the last thing that you said

Em

as you were leavin'

D G

Now the days go by so fast

[Chorus]

D G Em G

And it's one more day up in the canyons

D G Em

And it's one more night in Hollywood

D G Em -stop- D

If you think that I could be forgiven...I wish you would

G Em G D G Em Em

nanananananananana.. yeah

[Verse]

G D A

The smell of hospitals in winter

Em G D G

And the feeling that it's all a lot of oysters, but no pearls

Em G D A

All at once you look across a crowded room

Em D G

To see the way that light attaches to a girl

[Chorus]

D G Em G

And it's one more day up in the canyons

D G Em

And it's one more night in Hollywood

D G Em -stop- D

If you think you might come to California...I think you should

G Em G D G Em

nanananananananana.. yeah

[Break]

| D G | Em G | D G | Em |

[Verse]

G D A Em

Drove up to the Hillside Manor sometime after two a.m.

G D G

And talked a little while about the year

Em G D A

I guess the winter makes you laugh a little slower

Em D

Makes you talk a little lower about

G

The things you could not show her

[Chorus]

G D A Em

And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe

G D G

Maybe this year will be better than the last

Em G D A

I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself

Em D G

To hold on to these moments as they pass

[Outro]

D G Em G

And it's been one more day up in the canyon

D G Em

And it's one more night in Hollywood

D G Em -stop- D

It's been so long since I've seen the ocean...I guess I should

G Em G D G Em Em D

nanananananananana.... yeah

G Em G D G Em Em

nanananananananana.... yeah

(Tribunnews.com)