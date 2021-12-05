Chord Gitar dan Lirik Every Summertime - NIKI: Every Year We Get Older, and I'm Still on Your Side

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari NIKI berjudul Every Summertime.

Lagu Every Summertime dibawakan oleh penyanyi dengan nama asli Nicole Zefanya.

Diketahui ia merilis lagu Every Summertime, pada 2021.

Lagu tersebut diambil dari album Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Bahkan saat ini, lagu Every Summertime sedang viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Summertime - NIKI:

[Intro] D C (2x) [Verse 1] D Eighteen, we were undergrads C Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh D Outer Richmond in a taxi cab C You were sweatin' bullets on the way to my Dad's G Em A D C And oh, you said, "Baby, think we're movin' too fast!" [Pre-Chorus 1] G Em G D And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (Flashed a smile) G Bm G Em A And that's when I caught me hopin' you'd stay a while (Stay a while) [Chorus] F C Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind F C Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime F C My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try F A 'Cause, baby, I fall in lovе every summertimе [Verse 2] D Twenty-five, man we're missin' church C Laugh 'bout everyone we're hatin' at work D Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt C G Em Cry the way home and you're puttin' me first, oh A D C Yeah, you just always know what to say [Pre-Chorus 2] G Em G D We're strolling down the boulevard, and dancing under streetlights (Oh, the lights) G Bm G Em A Every year we get older and I'm still on your side (Oh, I) [Chorus] F C Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind F C Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime F C My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try F A 'Cause, baby, I fall in lovе every summertimе [Outro] F Every day is summertime C Every day is summertime F C Every day is summertime with you F Every day is summertime C Every day is summertime F C Every day is summertime with you F C (4x)

(Tribunnews.com)