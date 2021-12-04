Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Who Says - Selena Gomez: Who Says, You're Not Beautiful

Simak chord dan lirik lagu Who Says dari Selena Gomez dalam artikel ini.

Editor: Miftah
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Who Says - Selena Gomez: Who Says, You're Not Beautiful
Instagram @selenagomez
Simak chord dan lirik lagu Who Says dari Selena Gomez dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Who Says dari Selena Gomez dalam artikel ini.

Who Says dinyanyikan Selena Gomez bersama Band The Scene.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 14 Maret 2011 silam.

Berikut Who Says - Selena Gomez:

[Verse 1]
D
You made me insecure
Told me I wasn't good enough
G
But who are you to judge
When you're a diamond in the rough
D
I'm sure you got some things
You'd like to change about yourself
A
But when it comes to me
I wouldn't want to be anybody else

D
Na na na
Na na na
G
I'm no beauty queen
I'm just beautiful me
D
Na na na
Na na na
G
You've got every right
To a beautiful life
C'mon

[Chorus]
D
Who says
Who says you're not perfect
                                        G
Who says you're not worth it
Who says you're the only one that's hurting
D
Trust me
That's the price of beauty
                                         G
Who says you're not pretty
                                           A
Who says you're not beautiful
Who says

[Verse 2]
D
It's such a funny thing
How nothing's funny when it's you
G
You tell 'em what you mean
But they keep whiting out the truth
D
It's like a work of art
That never gets to see the light
G
Keep you beneath the stars
A
Won't let you touch the sky
D
Na na na
Na na na
G
I'm no beauty queen
I'm just beautiful me
D
Na na na
Na na na
G
You've got every right
To a beautiful life
C'mon

[Chorus]
D
Who says
Who says you're not perfect
                                        G
Who says you're not worth it
Who says you're the only one that's hurting
D
Trust me
That's the price of beauty
                                         G
Who says you're not pretty
                                           A
Who says you're not beautiful

[Bridge]
Who says
D
Who says you're not star potential
Who says you're not presidential
Who says you can't be in movies
D                         A
Listen to me, listen to me
G
Who says you don't pass the test
Who says you can't be the best
A
Who said, who said
Won't you tell me who said that
Yeah, oh

[Chorus]
D
Who says
Who says you're not perfect
                                        G
Who says you're not worth it
Who says you're the only one that's hurting
D
Trust me
That's the price of beauty
                                         G
Who says you're not pretty
                                           A
Who says you're not beautiful

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift, Kunci F: So Its Gonna be Forever

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg: You Could Travel the World

Baca juga: Chord Gitar We Dont Talk Anymore-Charlie Puth ft Selena Gomez: We Dont Love Anymore

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez: We Had a Kind of Love

(Tribunnews)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Who Says
Chord Who Says - Selena Gomez
Chord Gitar Who Says - Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan