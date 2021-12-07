Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco: Everybody Knows My Name Now

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu telah dirilis 1 tahun yang lalu di akun YouTube Justin Bieber.

Musik video Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco telah ditonton 137 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3,9 juta.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco:

[Intro]

F Em Am

[Verse 1]

F

Everybody knows my name now

Em

But something 'bout it still feels strange

Am

Like looking in the mirror

Tryna steady yourself and seeing somebody else

F

And everything is not the same now

Em

It feels like all our lives have changed

Am

Maybe when I'm older, it'll all calm down

But it's killing me now

[Pre-Chorus]

F G Em

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

F

Maybe then you'd know me

F G

'Cause I've had everything

Em

But no one's listening

F

And that's just fucking lonely

[Chorus]

F G

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Em F

Lo-o-o-onely

[Verse 2]

F

Everybody knows my past now

Em

Like my house was always made of glass

Am

And maybe that's the price you pay

For the money and fame at an early age

F

And everybody saw me sick

Em

And it felt like no one gave a shit

Am

They criticized the things I did

as an idiot kid

[Pre-Chorus]

F G Em

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

F

Maybe then you'd know me

F G

'Cause I've had everything

Em

But no one's listening

F

And that's just fucking lonely

[Chorus]

F G

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Em F

Lo-o-o-onely

F G

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Em F

Lo-o-o-onely

Video Klip 'Lonely' - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco:

