Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco: Everybody Knows My Name Now

Musik video Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco telah ditonton 137 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 3,9 juta.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu telah dirilis 1 tahun yang lalu di akun YouTube Justin Bieber.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lonely - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco:

[Intro]
F Em Am

[Verse 1]
F
Everybody knows my name now
Em
But something 'bout it still feels strange
Am
Like looking in the mirror

Tryna steady yourself and seeing somebody else
F
And everything is not the same now
Em
It feels like all our lives have changed
Am
Maybe when I'm older, it'll all calm down

But it's killing me now

[Pre-Chorus]
F                           G                         Em
What if you had it all but nobody to call?
                              F
Maybe then you'd know me
F                              G
'Cause I've had everything
                           Em
But no one's listening
                                    F
And that's just fucking lonely

[Chorus]
          F                 G
I'm so lo-o-o-onely
Em               F
Lo-o-o-onely

[Verse 2]
F
Everybody knows my past now
Em
Like my house was always made of glass
Am
And maybe that's the price you pay

For the money and fame at an early age
F
And everybody saw me sick
Em
And it felt like no one gave a shit
Am
They criticized the things I did

as an idiot kid

[Pre-Chorus]
F                           G                        Em
What if you had it all but nobody to call?
                              F
Maybe then you'd know me
F                               G
'Cause I've had everything
                            Em
But no one's listening
                                    F
And that's just fucking lonely

[Chorus]
           F                G
I'm so lo-o-o-onely
Em              F
Lo-o-o-onely
           F                G
I'm so lo-o-o-onely
Em               F
Lo-o-o-onely

Video Klip 'Lonely' - Justin Bieber feat. Benny Blanco:

