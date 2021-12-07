Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Summer Paradise - Simple Plan Ft. Sean Paul
Berikut ini Chord Gitar Summer Paradise - Simple Plan Ft. Sean Paul, dari kunci C: Cause I remember every sunset, I remember every word you said.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Summer Paradise yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan Feat Sean Paul.
Simple Plan mengunggah video klip Summer Paradise di kanal YouTube-nya pada 31 Maret 2012.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Summer Paradise - Simple Plan Ft. Sean Paul
Intro : C G Am
...O la la ta tata
F
yeah me and you in summer paradise
C
my heart is sinking
G Am
as I'm lifting up
F
above the clouds away from you
C G
and I can't believe I'm leaving
Am
oh I don't kno-kno-know
F
what I'm gonna do
*)
Am F
But someday
C G
I will find my way back
Am F
To where your name
E
Is written in the sand
Reff:
F C
Cause I remember every sunset
G Am G F
I remember every word you said
C G
We were never gonna say goodbye
Say la-ta-ta-ta-ta
F C
Till we had to get back to
G Am G F
Back to summer paradise with you
G F
And I'll be there in a heartbeat
C
(I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)
G
Oh-oh..
F
I'll be there in a heartbeat
C
(I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)
G
Oh-oh..
C
My soul is broken
G
Streets are frozen
Am
I can't stop these
F
feelings melting through
C
And I'd give away
G
a thousand days, oh
Am F
Just to have another one with you
C
Well relax can wait
(Relax can wait)
G
I'm crushing my ways
(crushing my ways)
Am
Playing in the sand
(Playing in the sand)
E
Holding your hand
Reff:
F C
Cause I remember every sunset
G Am G F
I remember every word you said
C G
We were never gonna say goodbye
Say la-ta-ta-ta-ta
F C
Till we had to get back to
G Am G F
Back to summer paradise with you
G F
And I'll be there in a heartbeat
C
(I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)
G
Oh-oh..
F
I'll be there in a heartbeat
C
(I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)
G
Oh-oh..
C
My memories are reminding me
G
The perfect night on the perfect beach
Am
Ano hi no ki o kuwo kaki atsumeta tokode
F
Modorisenai..
C
The season not the reason why
G
I fell in love with you in paradise
Am F
Kimi ga boku wo omoidasu tabi ni
Fm
And I’ll be there in a heartbeat
*)
Am F
But someday
C G
I will find my way back
Am F
To where your name
E
Is written in the sand
Reff:
F C
Cause I remember every sunset
G Am G F
I remember every word you said
C G
We were never gonna say goodbye
Say la-ta-ta-ta-ta
F C
Till we had to get back to
G Am G F
Back to summer paradise with you
G
(And I'll be there in a heartbeat)
F C
I remember where we first kissed
G Am G F
How I didn't wanna leave your lips
C G
And how I've never ever felt so high
La-ta-ta-ta-ta
F C
Tell me how to get back to
G Am G F
Back to summer paradise with you
G F
And I'll be there in a heartbeat
C
(I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)
G
Oh-oh..
F
I'll be there in a heartbeat
C
(I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)
G
Oh-oh..
F
I'll be there in a heartbeat
