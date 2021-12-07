Chord Gitar Summer Paradise

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Summer Paradise yang dinyanyikan oleh Simple Plan Feat Sean Paul.

Simple Plan mengunggah video klip Summer Paradise di kanal YouTube-nya pada 31 Maret 2012.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Intro : C G             Am
        ...O la la ta tata

     F
yeah me and you in summer paradise

   C
my heart is sinking

G              Am
as I'm lifting up

                           F
above the clouds away from you

      C                 G
and I can't believe I'm leaving

     Am
oh I don't kno-kno-know

               F
what I'm gonna do

*)
    Am    F
But someday

C              G
I will find my way back

         Am     F
To where your name

    E
Is written in the sand

Reff:

  F                      C
  Cause I remember every sunset

  G                Am    G    F
  I remember every word you said

                      C       G
  We were never gonna say goodbye

  Say la-ta-ta-ta-ta

  F                  C
  Till we had to get back to

  G                 Am    G    F
  Back to summer paradise with you

  G                      F
  And I'll be there in a heartbeat

  C
  (I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)

     G
  Oh-oh..

                       F
  I'll be there in a heartbeat

   C
  (I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)

     G
  Oh-oh..

   C
My soul is broken

     G
Streets are frozen

Am
I can't stop these

                 F
feelings melting through

        C
And I'd give away

   G
a thousand days, oh

Am                            F
Just to have another one with you

               C
Well relax can wait

(Relax can wait)

                G
I'm crushing my ways

(crushing my ways)

               Am
Playing in the sand

(Playing in the sand)

             E
Holding your hand

Reff:

  F                      C
  Cause I remember every sunset

  G                Am    G    F
  I remember every word you said

                      C       G
  We were never gonna say goodbye

  Say la-ta-ta-ta-ta

  F                  C
  Till we had to get back to

  G                 Am    G    F
  Back to summer paradise with you

  G                      F
  And I'll be there in a heartbeat

  C
  (I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)

     G
  Oh-oh..

                       F
  I'll be there in a heartbeat

   C
  (I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)

     G
  Oh-oh..

   C
My memories are reminding me

     G
The perfect night on the perfect beach

Am
Ano hi no ki o kuwo kaki atsumeta tokode

F
Modorisenai..

    C
The season not the reason why

  G
I fell in love with you in paradise

Am                            F
Kimi ga boku wo omoidasu tabi ni

         Fm
And I’ll be there in a heartbeat

*)
    Am    F
But someday

C              G
I will find my way back

         Am     F
To where your name

    E
Is written in the sand

Reff:

  F                       C
  Cause I remember every sunset

  G                Am    G   F
  I remember every word you said

                      C       G
  We were never gonna say goodbye

  Say la-ta-ta-ta-ta

  F                  C
  Till we had to get back to

  G                 Am    G    F
  Back to summer paradise with you

  G
  (And I'll be there in a heartbeat)

  F                   C
  I remember where we first kissed

  G                   Am    G    F
  How I didn't wanna leave your lips

                     C            G
  And how I've never ever felt so high

  La-ta-ta-ta-ta

  F                  C
  Tell me how to get back to

  G               Am       G    F
  Back to summer paradise with you

  G                      F
  And I'll be there in a heartbeat

   C
  (I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)

     G
  Oh-oh..
                      F
  I'll be there in a heartbeat

  C
  (I’ll be there I’ll be there I’ll be there)

     G
  Oh-oh..

                     F
  I'll be there in a heartbeat

