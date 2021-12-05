Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We Were Both Young when I First Saw You
Berikut ini Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We were both young when I first saw you. I close my eyes and the flashback starts.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love Story yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Love Story di kanal YouTube-nya pada 17 Juni 2009.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift
[Intro]
C G Am F
C
We were both young when I first saw you
F
I close my eyes and the flashback starts
Am F
I'm standing there on a balcony in summer air
C
See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns
F
See you make your way through the crowd
Am
And say, "Hello"
G
Little did I know
F G
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles
Am C
And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"
F
And I was crying on the staircase
G Am F G
Begging you please don't go, and I said
[Reff]
C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F G C
It's a love story baby just say "yes"
C
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
F
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew
Am
So close your eyes
G
Escape this town for a little while
F G
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
Am C
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet
F
But you were everything to me I was
G Am F G
Begging you please don't go, and I said
[Reff]
C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F G
It's a love story baby just say yes
C
Romeo, save me, they try to tell me how to feel
G
This love is difficult, but it's real,
Am
Don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess
F G
It's a love story baby just say yes, oh
C G Am F G
Am F C G
I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around
Am F
My faith in you was fading
C G
When I met you on the outskirts of town and I said
*Kembali ke Reff
C G Am F G
Am F C G
I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around
Am F
My faith in you was fading
C G
When I met you on the outskirts of town and I said
*Kembali ke Reff
