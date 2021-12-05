Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We were both young when I first saw you. I close my eyes and the flashback starts.

Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

C G Am F

C

We were both young when I first saw you

F

I close my eyes and the flashback starts

Am F

I'm standing there on a balcony in summer air

C

See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns

F

See you make your way through the crowd

Am

And say, "Hello"

G

Little did I know

F G

That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles

Am C

And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"

F

And I was crying on the staircase

G Am F G

Begging you please don't go, and I said

[Reff]

C

Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone

G

I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run

Am

You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess

F G C

It's a love story baby just say "yes"

C

So I sneak out to the garden to see you

F

We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew

Am

So close your eyes

G

Escape this town for a little while

F G

'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter

Am C

And my daddy said stay away from Juliet

F

But you were everything to me I was

G Am F G

Begging you please don't go, and I said

[Reff]

C

Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone

G

I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run

Am

You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess

F G

It's a love story baby just say yes

C

Romeo, save me, they try to tell me how to feel

G

This love is difficult, but it's real,

Am

Don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess

F G

It's a love story baby just say yes, oh

C G Am F G

Am F C G

I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around

Am F

My faith in you was fading

C G

When I met you on the outskirts of town and I said

C G Am F G

Am F C G

I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around

Am F

My faith in you was fading

C G

When I met you on the outskirts of town and I said

