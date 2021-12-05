Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We Were Both Young when I First Saw You

Berikut ini Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We were both young when I first saw you. I close my eyes and the flashback starts.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We Were Both Young when I First Saw You
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: We were both young when I first saw you. I close my eyes and the flashback starts. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love Story yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Love Story di kanal YouTube-nya pada 17 Juni 2009.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift

[Intro]

C  G  Am  F

C
We were both young when I first saw you

 F
I close my eyes and the flashback starts

             Am                    F
I'm standing there on a balcony in summer air

C
See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns

F
See you make your way through the crowd

            Am
And say, "Hello"

           G
Little did I know

     F                        G
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles

       Am                          C
And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"

          F
And I was crying on the staircase

G                        Am  F     G
Begging you please don't go, and I said

[Reff]

C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone

G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run

Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess

F                 G                 C
It's a love story baby just say "yes"

   C
So I sneak out to the garden to see you

F
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew

              Am
So close your eyes

                       G
Escape this town for a little while

       F                       G
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter

       Am                        C
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet

             F
But you were everything to me I was

G                        Am  F   G
Begging you please don't go, and I said

[Reff]

C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone

G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run

Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess

F                 G
It's a love story baby just say yes

C
Romeo, save me, they try to tell me how to feel

G
This love is difficult, but it's real,

Am
Don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess

F                 G
It's a love story baby just say yes, oh

C  G  Am  F G

               Am       F              C                          G
I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around

                    Am     F
My faith in you was fading

       C                           G
When I met you on the outskirts of town and I said

*Kembali ke Reff

C  G  Am  F G

               Am       F              C                          G
I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around

                    Am     F
My faith in you was fading

       C                           G
When I met you on the outskirts of town and I said

*Kembali ke Reff

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Every Summertime - NIKI: Every Year We Get Older, and Im Still on Your Side

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord California Gurls - Katy Perry feat Snoop Dogg: You Could Travel the World

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Blank Space - Taylor Swift: So Its Gonna be Forever or Its Gonna Go Down in Flames

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Love Story
Taylor Swift
chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love Story
Chord Gitar Love Story - Taylor Swift
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan