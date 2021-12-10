Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle: Kunci Dimulai dari C

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang dibawakan oleh Gayle dan telah dirilis sejak 13 Agustus 2021 lalu.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle: Kunci Dimulai dari C
officialcharts.com
Gayle - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang dibawakan oleh Gayle dan telah dirilis sejak 13 Agustus 2021 lalu. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang dibawakan oleh Gayle.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021 dan terinspirasi dari pengalaman percintaan dirinya sendiri yaitu putus dari kekasihnya.

Abcdefu pun sangat viral dan sering dijadikan sebagai backsound pada aplikasi video pendek, TikTok.

Selain itu Abcdefu juga memiliki video klip yang diunggah melalui kanal YouTube Gayle dan telah ditonton sebanyak 21 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle

[Intro] C Em Am F

[Verse]

C

I swear I meant to

                Em

Mean the best when it ended

Am                            F

Even tried to bite my tongue

when you start shit

C

Now you’re textin’ all

    Em

my friends asking questions

        Am

They never even liked

                F

you in the first place

C                            Em

Dated a girl that I hate

for the attention

Am                             F

She only made it two days,

what a connection

C                               Em

It’s like you’d do anything for my affection

            Am

You’re goin’ all about

  F

It in the worst ways

[Pre-Chorus]

C              Em                       Am

I was into you, but I’m over it now

       F                         C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

                               Em

But nothing’s getting through,

                         Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

N.C.                    C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

                                        E

And your mom and your sister and your job

               Am

And your broke-a*s car

             F

and that s*it you call art

      C

f**k you and your friends that

    E

I’ll never see again

         Am

Everybody but your dog,

            F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C               Em                 Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

       F            C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Verse]

C                                      Em

You said you just needed space

and so I gave it

Am                             F

When I had nothin’ to say

N.C.

you couldn’t take it

C                               Em

Told everyone I’m a b*itch,

so I became it

Am                                     F

Always had to put yourself above me

[Pre-Chorus]

C               Em                        Am

I was into you, buit I’m over it now

       F                         C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

                                 Em

But nothing’s getting through,

                         Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

        F                C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

                                       E

And your mom and your sister and your job

               Am

And your craigslist couch

            F

and the way your voice sounds

      C

f**k you and your friends that

    E

I’ll never see again

         Am

Everybody but your dog,

            F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C               Em                Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

        F           C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k off

C                Em                Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

        F                 C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Outro]

And your mom and your sister and your job

                                                    F

And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art

        C                                           Em

Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again

         Am                                      F  N.C.

Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

