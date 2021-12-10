Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle: Kunci Dimulai dari C
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang dibawakan oleh Gayle dan telah dirilis sejak 13 Agustus 2021 lalu.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Abcdefu yang dibawakan oleh Gayle.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 13 Agustus 2021 dan terinspirasi dari pengalaman percintaan dirinya sendiri yaitu putus dari kekasihnya.
Abcdefu pun sangat viral dan sering dijadikan sebagai backsound pada aplikasi video pendek, TikTok.
Selain itu Abcdefu juga memiliki video klip yang diunggah melalui kanal YouTube Gayle dan telah ditonton sebanyak 21 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Abcdefu - Gayle
[Intro] C Em Am F
[Verse]
C
I swear I meant to
Em
Mean the best when it ended
Am F
Even tried to bite my tongue
when you start shit
C
Now you’re textin’ all
Em
my friends asking questions
Am
They never even liked
F
you in the first place
C Em
Dated a girl that I hate
for the attention
Am F
She only made it two days,
what a connection
C Em
It’s like you’d do anything for my affection
Am
You’re goin’ all about
F
It in the worst ways
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, but I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
N.C. C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your broke-a*s car
F
and that s*it you call art
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Verse]
C Em
You said you just needed space
and so I gave it
Am F
When I had nothin’ to say
N.C.
you couldn’t take it
C Em
Told everyone I’m a b*itch,
so I became it
Am F
Always had to put yourself above me
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, buit I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your craigslist couch
F
and the way your voice sounds
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k off
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Outro]
And your mom and your sister and your job
F
And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art
C Em
Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again
Am F N.C.
Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off
