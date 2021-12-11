Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber: I Never Thought That It Be Easy Cause We Both So Distance
Berikut ini Chord Gitar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber: I never thought that it be easy cause we both so distance now, and the walls are closing.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Down to Earth yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber mengunggah video musik Down to Earth di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Agustus 2018.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber
[Intro]
F C G G
[Verse 1]
F
I never thought that it be easy
C
Cause we both so distance now
G
And the walls are closing in on us
And we're wondering how
F
No one has a solid answer
C
But just walking in the dark
G
And you can see the look on my face
It just tells me apart
[Bridge]
F C
So we fight (so we fight) through the hurt (through the hurt)
G
And we try and try and try and try
F C
And we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)
G
And we cry and cry and cry and cry
[Chorus]
F C
So its up to to you and its up to me
G
That we meet in the middle
F
On our way back down to earth
C G
Down to earth down to earth
F
On our way back down to earth
C G
Down to earth down to earth
On our way back down to earth
[Verse 1]
F
I never thought that it be easy
C
Cause we both so distance now
G
And the walls are closing in on us
And we're wondering how
[Improvisation]
F C G G
[Verse 2]
F
Mommy you are always and somewhere
C
And daddy I live outta down
G
So tell me how could I ever be normal somehow
F
You tell me this is for the best
C
So tell me why am I in tears
G
So far away and now I just need you here
[Bridge]
F C
So we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)
G
And we try and try and try and try
F C
And we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)
G
And we cry and cry and cry and cry
[Outro]
F C
So its up to to you and its up to me
G
That we meet in the middle
F
On our way back down to earth
C G
Down to earth down to earth
F
On our way back down to earth
C G
Down to earth down to earth
F C
On our way back down to earth
