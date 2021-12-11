Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber

Berikut ini Chord Gitar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber: I never thought that it be easy cause we both so distance now, and the walls are closing.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Down to Earth yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber. 

Justin Bieber mengunggah video musik Down to Earth di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Agustus 2018.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber

[Intro]

F C G G

[Verse 1]

          F
I never thought that it be easy

          C
Cause we both so distance now

          G
And the walls are closing in on us

And we're wondering how

        F
No one has a solid answer

            C
But just walking in the dark

             G
And you can see the look on my face

It just tells me apart

[Bridge]

        F                              C
So we fight (so we fight) through the hurt (through the hurt)

        G
And we try and try and try and try

        F                          C
And we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)

        G
And we cry and cry and cry and cry

[Chorus]

       F                    C
So its up to to you and its up to me

         G
That we meet in the middle

                          F
On our way back down to earth

          C             G
Down to earth down to earth

                          F
On our way back down to earth

          C             G
Down to earth down to earth                        

On our way back down to earth

[Verse 1]

          F
I never thought that it be easy

          C
Cause we both so distance now

          G
And the walls are closing in on us

And we're wondering how

[Improvisation]

F C G G

[Verse 2]

       F
Mommy you are always and somewhere

          C
And daddy I live outta down

            G            
So tell me how could I ever be normal somehow

             F
You tell me this is for the best

            C
So tell me why am I in tears

         G
So far away and now I just need you here

[Bridge]

        F                          C
So we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)

        G
And we try and try and try and try

        F                          C
And we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)

        G
And we cry and cry and cry and cry

[Outro]

       F                    C
So its up to to you and its up to me

         G
That we meet in the middle

                          F
On our way back down to earth

          C             G
Down to earth down to earth

                          F
On our way back down to earth

          C             G
Down to earth down to earth

        F                C  
On our way back down to earth

