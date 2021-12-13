Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Shake It Off - Taylor Swift

Chord Gitar Shake It Off - Taylor Swift: Cause the players gonna play and the haters gonna hate. I'm just gonna shake it off. Shake it off.

Ilustrasi chord gitar.
Berikut ini Chord Gitar Shake It Off - Taylor Swift. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Shake It Off yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Shake It Off di kanal YouTube-nya pada 19 Agustus 2014.

Shake It Off tergabung dalam album Shake It Off yang dirilis pada 2014.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Shake It Off - Taylor Swift

Intro: G

                         Am
I stay out too late

                                    C
Got nothing in my brain

                                    G
That's what people say, mmm

That's what people say, mmm

                                Am
I go on too many dates

                                       C
But I can't make 'em stay

                                                  G
At least that's what people say, mmm

That's what people say, mmm

(*)

                       Am
But I keep cruisin'

                                             C
Can't stop won't stop moving

                                  G
It's like I got this music in my mind

Saying it's gonna be alright

Reff:

                      Am
Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

                   C
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

  G
I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

Shake it off, I shake it off

                 Am
Heart breakers gonna break, break, break, break, break

                    C
And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake baby

   G
I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

Shake it off, I shake it off

                          Am
I never miss a beat

                                        C
I'm lightening on my feet

                                                 G
And that's what they dont' see, mmm

That's what they dont' see, mmm

                                  Am
I'm dancing on my own

                                              C
I'll make the rules up as I go

                                                   G
And that's what they don't know, mmm

That's what they don't know, mmm

Kembali ke : (*), Reff

Am
Shake it off, I shake it off, I I

    C
I shake it off, I shake it off, I I

   G
I shake it off, I shake it off, I I I I I I I

Am                                       C
My ex man brought his new girlfriend

                     G
She's like "Oh my God" but

I 'm just gonna shake shake

             Am                                        C
To the fella over there with the hella good hair

Am                G
Won't you come on over baby we could shake shake shake shake

Kembali ke Reff

(Tribunnews.com)

