Chord Gitar Shake It Off - Taylor Swift: Cause The Players Gonna Play and The Haters Gonna Hate

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Shake It Off yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Shake It Off di kanal YouTube-nya pada 19 Agustus 2014.
Shake It Off tergabung dalam album Shake It Off yang dirilis pada 2014.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
Intro: G
Am
I stay out too late
C
Got nothing in my brain
G
That's what people say, mmm
That's what people say, mmm
Am
I go on too many dates
C
But I can't make 'em stay
G
At least that's what people say, mmm
That's what people say, mmm
(*)
Am
But I keep cruisin'
C
Can't stop won't stop moving
G
It's like I got this music in my mind
Saying it's gonna be alright
Reff:
Am
Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play
C
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate
G
I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
Shake it off, I shake it off
Am
Heart breakers gonna break, break, break, break, break
C
And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake baby
G
I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
Shake it off, I shake it off
Am
I never miss a beat
C
I'm lightening on my feet
G
And that's what they dont' see, mmm
That's what they dont' see, mmm
Am
I'm dancing on my own
C
I'll make the rules up as I go
G
And that's what they don't know, mmm
That's what they don't know, mmm
Kembali ke : (*), Reff
Am
Shake it off, I shake it off, I I
C
I shake it off, I shake it off, I I
G
I shake it off, I shake it off, I I I I I I I
Am C
My ex man brought his new girlfriend
G
She's like "Oh my God" but
I 'm just gonna shake shake
Am C
To the fella over there with the hella good hair
Am G
Won't you come on over baby we could shake shake shake shake
Kembali ke Reff
