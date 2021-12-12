Chord dan Lirik Title - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok: Kiss My Ass Goodbye, Give Me That Title

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Title yang dinyanyikan Meghan Trainor, lengkap dengan lirik.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2014.

Meskipun sudah 7 tahun silam, lagu Title kembali terdengar di media sosial.

Hal itu karena Title menjadi salah satu lagu populer dan viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Banyak pengguna aplikasi TikTok memakai lagu Title sebagai background song video mereka.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Title - Meghan Trainor:

[Verse]

D If you want my love

Bm He gotta do what he does

Em A If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips

He gotta give it

D I know you think I'm cool

Bm But I ain't one of the boys

Em A No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down

I need a little more

[Chorus]

D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend

Em A If I hear that word again

F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find

Em A But if you think you wanna try

F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

D Bm Give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

D Bm Better give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

[Verse]

D If it ain't no game

Bm I won't be hanging around

Em A But don't blow up my shit at 3 AM saying; "How you need me now?"

D Don't call me boo

Bm Like I'm so kind of ghost

Em If you don't want me seeking other guys

A Well, here's what you need to know

[Chorus]

D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend

Em A If I hear that word again

F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find

Em A But if you think you wanna try

F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

D Bm Give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

D Bm Better give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

[Bridge]

D Bm Say I'm a special kind of woman

Em A I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing

F# Bm Em A Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man who can get up on a bike, look mom, no hands

D Bm You gotta show me off, off

Em A But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone

F# Bm Em You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf

A I promise something else

[Chorus]

D Bm Baby, don't call me your friend

Em A If I hear that word again

F#m Bm Em A You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

D Bm And I know girls ain't hard to find

Em A But if you think you wanna try

F#m Bm Em A Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

D Bm Give me that title, title

Em A Come on give me that title, title

D Bm Better give me that title, title