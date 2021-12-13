Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi: Kunci Dimulai dari C

Lewis Capaldi.(joe.ie) - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Before You Go yang dibawakan oleh Lewis Capaldi.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album yang bertajuk Divinely Uninspired to Hellish Extent dan dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Before You Go tercipta dari rasa kehilangan Lewis karena ditinggalkan oleh temannya yang meninggal dunia.

Hingga Senin (13/12/2021), video klip Before You Go telah ditonton sebanyak 247 juta kali.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

Intro: C

Verse 1:

C

I fell by the wayside like everyone else

Am

I hate you, I hate you, I hate you but I was just kidding myself

F

Our every moment, I start to replace

G

'Cause now that they're gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say

Pre-Chorus:

C

When you hurt under the surface

Am F

Like troubled water running cold

G

Well, time can heal but this won't

Chorus:

C Em

So, before you go

Am

Was there something I could've said

To make your heart beat better?

F G

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

C Em

So, before you go

Am

Was there something I could've said

To make it all stop hurting?

F

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

G C

So, before you go

Verse 2:

C

Was never the right time, whenever you called

Am

Went little by little by little until there was nothing at all

F

Our every moment, I start to replay

G

But all I can think about is seeing that look on your face

Pre-Chorus:

C

When you hurt under the surface

Am F

Like troubled water running cold

G

Well, time can heal but this won't

Chorus:

C Em

So, before you go

Am

Was there something I could've said

To make your heart beat better?

F G

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

C Em

So, before you go

Am

Was there something I could've said

To make it all stop hurting?

F

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

G Am

So, before you go

Bridge:

C

Would we be better off by now

Am

If I'd have let my walls come down?

G

Maybe, I guess we'll never know

G C

You know, you know

Chorus:

Em

Before you go

Am

Was there something I could've said

To make your heart beat better?

F G

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

C Em

So, before you go

Am

Was there something I could've said

To make it all stop hurting?

F

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

G C

So, before you go

