Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi: Kunci Dimulai dari C
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Before You Go yang dibawakan oleh Lewis Capaldi.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Before You Go yang dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi.
Lagu ini masuk dalam album yang bertajuk Divinely Uninspired to Hellish Extent dan dirilis pada tahun 2019.
Before You Go tercipta dari rasa kehilangan Lewis karena ditinggalkan oleh temannya yang meninggal dunia.
Hingga Senin (13/12/2021), video klip Before You Go telah ditonton sebanyak 247 juta kali.
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
Intro: C
Verse 1:
C
I fell by the wayside like everyone else
Am
I hate you, I hate you, I hate you but I was just kidding myself
F
Our every moment, I start to replace
G
'Cause now that they're gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say
Pre-Chorus:
C
When you hurt under the surface
Am F
Like troubled water running cold
G
Well, time can heal but this won't
Chorus:
C Em
So, before you go
Am
Was there something I could've said
To make your heart beat better?
F G
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
C Em
So, before you go
Am
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
F
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
G C
So, before you go
Verse 2:
C
Was never the right time, whenever you called
Am
Went little by little by little until there was nothing at all
F
Our every moment, I start to replay
G
But all I can think about is seeing that look on your face
Pre-Chorus:
C
When you hurt under the surface
Am F
Like troubled water running cold
G
Well, time can heal but this won't
Chorus:
C Em
So, before you go
Am
Was there something I could've said
To make your heart beat better?
F G
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
C Em
So, before you go
Am
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
F
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
G Am
So, before you go
Bridge:
C
Would we be better off by now
Am
If I'd have let my walls come down?
G
Maybe, I guess we'll never know
G C
You know, you know
Chorus:
Em
Before you go
Am
Was there something I could've said
To make your heart beat better?
F G
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
C Em
So, before you go
Am
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
F
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
G C
So, before you go
