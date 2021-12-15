Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKKA : Gotta Gotta Get Back To You

Musik video Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKKA telah ditonton 135 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 660 ribu.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKKA : Gotta Gotta Get Back To You
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKKA: 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKKA di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Location Unknown telah dirilis 3 tahun lalu di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKKA:

(Intro) C G..

C
Travelling places

C                                     G
I haven't seen you in ages..

            G
But I hope you come back to me

C
My mind's running wild

           C
with you faraway

          G
I still think of you

                             G
a hundred times a day..

C
I still think of you too

     C
if only you knew

G
When I'm feeling a bit down

               G
and I wanna pull through

C
I look over your photograph

              C
And I think how much I miss you,

G
I miss you..

C
I wish I knew where I was

            C
'cause I don't have a clue

G
I just need to work out some way

     G
of getting me to you

            C
'Cause I will never find a love

                          C
like ours out here

                     Em                    Em D
In a million years, a million years..

(Chorus)

C
My location unknown

                        C
tryna find a way back home to you again

G
Gotta get back to you

G                                     D
gotta gotta get back to you..

C
My location unknown

                       C
tryna find a way back home to you again

Em
Gotta get back to you

G                                        D
gotta gotta get back to you

C
I just need to know that you're safe,

C
given that I'm miles away

G
On the first flight..

G                      D
back to your side

C
I don't care how long it takes,

C
I know you'll be worth the wait

Em
On the first flight..

Em            D
back to your side..

C
Travelling places

C                                    G
I haven't seen you in ages..

            G
But I hope you come back to me

C
My mind's running wild

          C
with you faraway

         Em
I still think of you

                          Em     D
a hundred times a day..

C
I still think of you too

      C
if only you knew

G
I just need to work out some way

         G
of getting me to you

            C
'cause I will never find a love

                          C
like ours out here

                       Em                    Em D
In a million years, a million years..

(Chorus)

C
My location unknown

                       C
tryna find a way back home to you again

G
Gotta get back to you

G                                       D
gotta gotta get back to you..

C
My location unknown

                         C
tryna find a way back home to you again

Em
Gotta get back to you

G                                         D
gotta gotta get back to you

C
I just need to know that you're safe,

C
given that I'm miles away

G
On the first flight..

G              D
back to your side

C
I don't care how long it takes,

C
I know you'll be worth the wait

Em
On the first flight..

Em                  D
back to your side..

(Int.) Am D Em -D

Am
I don't want to be wasting time

-D
without you

Em
Don't want to throw away my life

-D
I need you

Am                                                 -D
Something tells me we'll be alright

Em
Something tells me we'll be alright

D
alright

Am
I don't want to be wasting time

-D
without you

Em
Don't want to throw away my life

-D
I need you

Am -D
Something tells me we'll be alright

C
Something tells me
we'll be alright alright

(Chorus)

C
My location unknown

                      C
tryna find a way back home to you again

G
Gotta get back to you

G                                        D
gotta gotta get back to you..

C
My location unknown

                        C
tryna find a way back home to you again

Em
Gotta get back to you

Em
gotta gotta get back to you

C
I just need to know that you're safe,

C
given that I'm miles away

G
On the first flight..

G             D
back to your side

C
I don't care how long it takes,

C
I know you'll be worth the wait

Em
On the first flight..

Em D
back to your side..

(Outro) C G -D C Em -D C

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
