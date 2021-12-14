Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, dari Kunci C: Talking to the Moon Try to Get to You

Inilah chord gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci C: Talking to the Moon try to get to You, In hopes you're on the other side.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, dari Kunci C: Talking to the Moon Try to Get to You
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars, mulai dari kunci C: Talking to the Moon try to get to You, In hopes you're on the other side. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Talking to The Moon yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Lagu Talking to The Moon tergabung dalam album Doo-Wops & Hooligans yang rilis 2010.

Bruno Mars mengunggah video musik lagu Talking to The Moon di kanal YouTube-nya pada 10 Februari 2017.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars

[Verse]

C
I know you're somewhere out there

E7
Somewhere far away

Am             G
I want you back

F
I want you back

C
My neighbors think I'm crazy

E7
But they don't understand

Am               G
You're all I have

F
You're all I have

[Chorus]

Dm                     G
At night when the stars

                Dm
light up my room

               G
I sit by myself

               F G Am
Talking to the Moon

             F G Am
Try to get to You

   F
In hopes you're on

    G
the other side

Am      G     Am
Talking to me too

   G       F
Or am I a fool

         G
who sits alone

               Am  G
Talking to the moon

D
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

[Verse]

C
I'm feeling like I'm famous

E7
The talk of the town

Am             G
They say I've gone mad

F
Yeah, I've gone mad

C
But they don't know what I know

E7
Cause when the sun goes down

Am               G
Someone's talking back

F
Yeah, they're talking back Ohhh

[Chorus]

Dm                     G
At night when the stars

                Dm
light up my room

               G
I sit by myself

               F G Am
Talking to the Moon

              F G Am
Try to get to You

   F
In hopes you're on

    G
the other side

Am      G     Am
Talking to me too

   G       F
Or am I a fool

         G
who sits alone

Talking to the moon

[Interlude]

Dm      C      Dm
Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...

G
Do you ever hear me calling?

Dm      C      Dm
(Ahh... Ahh... Ahh...)

[Chorus]

G                                      F G Am
'Cause every night I'm talking to the moon

                        F G Am
Still trying to get to you

    F                        G     C      G     Am
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too

            F             G                      Am   C    D
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?      Ohoooo...

[Outro]

C
I know you're somewhere out there

E7
Somewhere far away

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti - Anneth: Kunci dari C, Mudah Dimainkan

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Mudah Saja - Sheila on 7: Tuhan, Aku Berjalan Menyusuri Malam

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kau Yang Sembunyi - Hanin Dhiya: Entah Dimana Dirimu, Dimana Hatimu

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lain terkait chord gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Talking to The Moon - Bruno Mars
Lirik Lagu Talking to The Moon
Talking to The Moon
Chord Gitar Talking to the Moon Bruno Mars
Chord Talking to the Moon
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan