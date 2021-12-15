Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Chord Gitar That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber Feat Rascal Flatts: that should be me, holdin your hand, that should be me, makin you laugh.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu That Should Be Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber Feat Rascal Flatts.

Justin Bieber mengunggah video klip That Should Be Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 11 Maret 2011.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber Feat Rascal Flatts

[Intro]

Am F C G

mmmmmmm

[Verse]

Am F C G

everybodys laughin in my mind

Am F C G

rumors spreadin about this other guy

Am

do you do what you did when you did with me

F

does he love you the way i can

C

did you forget all the plans that you made with me

G

cuz baby i didnt

[Chorus]

C

that should be me, holdin your hand

G

that should be me, makin you laugh

Am

that should be me, this is so sad

F

that should be me, that should be me

C

that should be me feelin' your kiss

G

that should be me, buyin you gifts

Am

this is so wrong, i cant go on

F

till you believe

that that should be me

Am F C G

that should be me

yeah

[Verse]

Am F C G

said you needed a little time from my mistakes

Am F C G

its funny how you used that time to have me replaced

Am

did you think that i wouldnt see you out at the movies

F

what cha doin' to me?

C

your taking him where we used to go

now if your trying to break my heart

G

its workin, cuz you know

[Chorus]

C

that should be me, holdin your hand

G

that should be me, makin you laugh

Am

that should be me, this is so sad

F

that should be me, that should be me

C

that should be me feelin' your kiss

G

that should be me, buyin you gifts

Am

this is so wrong, i cant go on

F

till you believe

that that should be me

[Bridge]

Am C

i need to know should i fight for love

G F

or disarm its getting harder to shield

Am F C G

this pain is my heart (hold)

[Chorus]

C

that should be me, holdin your hand

G

that should be me, makin you laugh

Am

that should be me, this is so sad

F

that should be me, that should be me

C

that should be me feelin' your kiss

G

that should be me, buyin you gifts

Am

this is so wrong, i cant go on

F

till you believe

that that should be me

(Ulangi Chorus 4x)

C G

That should be me

