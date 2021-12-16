Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somewhere Only We Know - Keane: Kunci Dimulai dari A

Keane - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know yang dibawakan oleh grup band asal Inggris, Keane.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know yang dibawakan oleh grup band asal Inggris, Keane.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2004 dan bertengger pada posisi ketiga di UK Singles Chart dan bertahan selama seminggu.

Sementara makna dari lagu Somewhere Only We Know adalah tentang menantikan seseorang dan dekat dengan segala bentuk kehidupannya.

Lagu ini juga memiliki video klip yang diunggah di kanal YouTube Keane dan telah ditonton sebanyak 334 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Ojo Nangis - Ndarboy Genk: Ojo Nangis, Sing Uwes Yo Uwes, Seng Ilang Ben Ilang

Baca juga: Chord Gitar That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber Feat Rascal Flatts: That Should be Me Holdin Your Hand

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somewhre Only We Know - Keane

[Intro] A C#m Bm E

A C#m Bm E

.

[Verse I]

A C#m

I walked across an empty land

Bm

I knew the pathway

D E

like the back of my hand

A C#m

I felt the earth beneath my feet

Bm

Sat by the river

D E

and it made me complete

.

F#m

Oh, simple thing,

C#m

where have you gone?

Bm

I'm getting old

D E

and I need something to rely on

F#m A

So tell me when you're gonna let me in

Bm

I'm getting tired

D E

and I need somewhere to begin

A C#m

I came across a fallen tree

Bm D E

I felt the branches of it looking at me

A C#m

Is this the place we used to love?

Bm

Is this the place

D E

that I've been dreaming of?

[Pre-Chorus]

F#m

Oh, simple thing,

C#m

where have you gone?

Bm

I'm getting old

D E

and I need something to rely on

F#m C#m

So tell me when you're gonna let me in

Bm

I'm getting tired

D E

and I need somewhere to begin

[Chorus]

Bm A

And if you have a minute,

E

why don't we go

Bm A E

Talk about it somewhere only we know?

Bm A E

This could be the end of everything

D

So why don't we go

E A D

Somewhere only we know?

A D

Somewhere only we know?

[Verse II]

F#m

Oh, simple thing,

C#m

where have you gone?

Bm

I'm getting old

D E

and I need something to rely on

F#m C#m

So tell me when you're gonna let me in

Bm

I'm getting tired

D E

and I need somewhere to begin

[Chorus]

Bm A

And if you have a minute,

E

why don't we go

Bm A E

Talk about it somewhere only we know?

Bm A E

This could be the end of everything

D

So why don't we go

E

So why don't we go...



[Interlude] Bm A E

Bm A E



[Outro]

Bm A E

This could be the end of everything

Bm

So why don't we go

E A D

Somewhere only we know?

E D

Somewhere only we know

E D A

Somewhere only we know

(Tribunnews.com)