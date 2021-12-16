Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me

Simak inilah chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Penulis: Lanny Latifah
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Video klip lagu ini telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Olivia Rodrigo pada 21 Oktober 2021.

Hingga Kamis (16/12/2021), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 27 juta kali.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Verse 1]

 C                      G

Brown guilty eyes and little white lies

         Am                      Fmaj7

Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew

      C                      G

That you talk to her, maybe did even worse

        Am                   Fmaj7

I kept quiet so I could keep you

[Pre-Chorus]

               C

And ain't it funny

         G

How you ran to her

      Am                     Fmaj7

The second that we called it quits

               C

And ain't it funny

         G

How you said you were friends

        Am                     Fmaj7

Now it sure as hell don't look like it

[Chorus]

      C

You betrayed me

    G                              Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

   Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

 C

You talked to her

     G

When we were together

      Am

Loved you at your worst

    Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

    C

It took you two weeks

   G

To go off and date her

      Am

Guess you didn't cheat

    N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Verse 2]

C

 Now you bring her around

     G

Just to shut me down

         Am                   Fmaj7

Show her off like she's a new trophy

           C

And I know if you were true

            G

There's no damn way that you

               Am                      Fmaj7

Could fall in love with somebody that quickly

[Pre-Chorus]

          C

Ain't it funny

     G

All the twisted games

          Am                   Fmaj7

All the questions you used to avoid?

           C

Ain't it funny?

         G

Remember I brought her up

         Am            Fmaj7

And you told me I was paranoid

[Chorus]

      C

You betrayed me

    G                              Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

   Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

 C

You talked to her

     G

When we were together

      Am

Loved you at your worst

    Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

    C

It took you two weeks

   G

To go off and date her

       Am

Guess you didn't cheat

N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Bridge]

C     G           Am

 (Ah, ah, ah, ah) God, I wish that you had thought this through

Fmaj7

Before I went and fell in love with you

C     G                         Am

 (Ah, ah, ah, ah)  When she's sleeping in the bed we made

          Fmaj7

Don't you dare forget about the way

[Chorus]

      C

You betrayed me

    G                              Am

Cuz I know that you'll never feel sorry

   Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

 C

You talked to her

     G

When we were together

     Am

You gave me your word

    Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

    C

It took you two weeks

   G

To go off and date her

      Am

Guess you didn't cheat

    Fmaj7                        C  G Am

But you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

      Fmaj7

Yeah, you're still a traitor

[Outro]

C    G      Am

 Oh, oh, oh God, I wish that you had thought this through

 Fm

before I went and fell in love with you

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Ragu - Rizky Febian, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari F

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu True Love - P!nk feat Lily Allen: Youre the only love Ive ever known

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somewhere Only We Know - Keane: Kunci Dimulai dari A

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lainnya terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo
Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo
Traitor
Chord Traitor
Chord Gitar Traitor Olivia Rodrigo
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan