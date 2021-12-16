Chord Gitar You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift: So Why Can't You See, You Belong with Me

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Belong with Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip You Belong with Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 17 Juni 2009.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Fearless (2009).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift

(Intro)

D  G  D  G

  D                                                                            A
You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset

                                                        Em
She's going off about something that you said

                                                                   G
'Cause she doesn't get your humour, like I do

 D                                                              A
I'm in the room it's a typical Tuesday night

                                                                           Em
I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like

                                                       G
She'll never know your story, like I do

(Pre-chorus)

      Em                                 G
But she wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts

  D                                      A
She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers

   Em                                                    G
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find

                      A
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time

(Chorus)

                      D                   
If you could see that I'm the one who understands you

  A                               
Been here all along so why can't you

Em                               G                                  D  G
See, you belong with me, you belong with me

[Instrumental]

D

[Verse 2]

D                                            A
Walkin' the streets with you and your worn out jeans

Em
I can't help thinking this is how it ought to be

G
Laughing on a park bench, thinking to myself

Hey isn't this easy

D                                                      A
And you've got a smile that could light up this whole town

                                                 Em
I haven't seen it in a while since she brought you down

You say you're fine, I know you better than that

G
Hey whatcha doing with a girl like that

[Pre-Chorus]

Em                 G
She wears high heels, I wear sneakers

D                        A
Shes cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers

Em                   G
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find

A
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time

[Chorus]

                 D
If you could see that I'm the one who understands you

A                                           Em
Been here all along, so why can't you see?

             G
You belong with me

D
Standing by and waiting at your back door

A                                          Em
All this time how could you not know, baby

            G                           D
You belong with me, you belong with me

[Bridge]

D A Em G

               Em
Oh I remember you drivin' to my house

     G
In the middle of the night

         D
I'm the one who makes you laugh

     A
When you know you're about to cry

        Em
And I know your favorite songs

         G
And you tell me about your dreams

      D
Think I know where you belong

      A
Think I know it's with me

[Chorus]

             D
Can't you see that I'm the one who understands you

A                                        Em
Been here all along, so why can't you see?

            G
You belong with me

D
Standing by and waiting at your back door

A                                           Em
All this time how could you not know, baby

             G                           D
You belong with me, you belong with me

[Outro]

              A
You belong with me

                                Em
Have you ever thought just maybe

             G                         D
You belong with me, you belong with me

