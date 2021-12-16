Chord Gitar You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift: So Why Can't You See, You Belong with Me

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Belong with Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip You Belong with Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 17 Juni 2009.
Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Fearless (2009).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift
(Intro)
D G D G
D A
You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset
Em
She's going off about something that you said
G
'Cause she doesn't get your humour, like I do
D A
I'm in the room it's a typical Tuesday night
Em
I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like
G
She'll never know your story, like I do
(Pre-chorus)
Em G
But she wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts
D A
She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers
Em G
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find
A
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time
(Chorus)
D
If you could see that I'm the one who understands you
A
Been here all along so why can't you
Em G D G
See, you belong with me, you belong with me
[Instrumental]
D
[Verse 2]
D A
Walkin' the streets with you and your worn out jeans
Em
I can't help thinking this is how it ought to be
G
Laughing on a park bench, thinking to myself
Hey isn't this easy
D A
And you've got a smile that could light up this whole town
Em
I haven't seen it in a while since she brought you down
You say you're fine, I know you better than that
G
Hey whatcha doing with a girl like that
[Pre-Chorus]
Em G
She wears high heels, I wear sneakers
D A
Shes cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers
Em G
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find
A
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time
[Chorus]
D
If you could see that I'm the one who understands you
A Em
Been here all along, so why can't you see?
G
You belong with me
D
Standing by and waiting at your back door
A Em
All this time how could you not know, baby
G D
You belong with me, you belong with me
[Bridge]
D A Em G
Em
Oh I remember you drivin' to my house
G
In the middle of the night
D
I'm the one who makes you laugh
A
When you know you're about to cry
Em
And I know your favorite songs
G
And you tell me about your dreams
D
Think I know where you belong
A
Think I know it's with me
[Chorus]
D
Can't you see that I'm the one who understands you
A Em
Been here all along, so why can't you see?
G
You belong with me
D
Standing by and waiting at your back door
A Em
All this time how could you not know, baby
G D
You belong with me, you belong with me
[Outro]
A
You belong with me
Em
Have you ever thought just maybe
G D
You belong with me, you belong with me
