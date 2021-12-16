Chord Gitar You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift: So Why Can't You See, You Belong with Me

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift: You belong with me, you belong with me. Walkin' the streets with you and your worn out.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Belong with Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip You Belong with Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 17 Juni 2009.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album Fearless (2009).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift

(Intro)



D G D G



D A

You're on the phone with your girlfriend, she's upset

Em

She's going off about something that you said

G

'Cause she doesn't get your humour, like I do

D A

I'm in the room it's a typical Tuesday night

Em

I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like

G

She'll never know your story, like I do



(Pre-chorus)

Em G

But she wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts

D A

She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers

Em G

Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find

A

That what you're looking for has been here the whole time



(Chorus)

D

If you could see that I'm the one who understands you

A

Been here all along so why can't you

Em G D G

See, you belong with me, you belong with me

[Instrumental]

D

[Verse 2]

D A

Walkin' the streets with you and your worn out jeans

Em

I can't help thinking this is how it ought to be

G

Laughing on a park bench, thinking to myself

Hey isn't this easy

D A

And you've got a smile that could light up this whole town

Em

I haven't seen it in a while since she brought you down

You say you're fine, I know you better than that

G

Hey whatcha doing with a girl like that

[Pre-Chorus]

Em G

She wears high heels, I wear sneakers

D A

Shes cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers

Em G

Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find

A

That what you're looking for has been here the whole time

[Chorus]

D

If you could see that I'm the one who understands you

A Em

Been here all along, so why can't you see?

G

You belong with me

D

Standing by and waiting at your back door

A Em

All this time how could you not know, baby

G D

You belong with me, you belong with me

[Bridge]

D A Em G

Em

Oh I remember you drivin' to my house

G

In the middle of the night

D

I'm the one who makes you laugh

A

When you know you're about to cry

Em

And I know your favorite songs

G

And you tell me about your dreams

D

Think I know where you belong

A

Think I know it's with me

[Chorus]

D

Can't you see that I'm the one who understands you

A Em

Been here all along, so why can't you see?

G

You belong with me

D

Standing by and waiting at your back door

A Em

All this time how could you not know, baby

G D

You belong with me, you belong with me

[Outro]

A

You belong with me

Em

Have you ever thought just maybe

G D

You belong with me, you belong with me

