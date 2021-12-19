Chord Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: You Should Know You're Beautiful Just The Way You Are

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful dinyanyikan oleh Alessia Cara.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 2005, sementara video klipnya diunggah di kanal pribadi Allesia pada 11 Juli 2016.

Hingga Minggu (19/12/2021), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 120 juta kali.

Kini lagu Scars To Your Beautiful tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark. You should know you're beautiful just the way you are.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tak Kan Berpisah - Ndarboy Genk: Maturnuwun Sampun Nggawe Nyaman

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver: I Think Ive Seen This Film Before

Chord Gitar Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

F Am

She just wants to be

F

Beautiful she goes

Am

Unnoticed, she knows

G F

No limits she craves

Am

Attention, she praises

An image

F

She prays to be

F

Sculpted by the sculptor

Verse:

F

Oh, she don't see

Am

The light that's shining

F

Deeper than the eyes can find it

Am

Maybe we have made her blind

G F

So she tries to cover up her pain

Am

And cut her woes away

F

'Cause covergirls don't cry

After their face is made