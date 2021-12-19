Chord Gitar
Chord Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: You Should Know You're Beautiful Just The Way You Are
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful oleh Alessia Cara dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful dinyanyikan oleh Alessia Cara.
Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 2005, sementara video klipnya diunggah di kanal pribadi Allesia pada 11 Juli 2016.
Hingga Minggu (19/12/2021), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 120 juta kali.
Kini lagu Scars To Your Beautiful tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark. You should know you're beautiful just the way you are.
Chord Gitar Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:
F Am
She just wants to be
F
Beautiful she goes
Am
Unnoticed, she knows
G F
No limits she craves
Am
Attention, she praises
An image
F
She prays to be
F
Sculpted by the sculptor
Verse:
F
Oh, she don't see
Am
The light that's shining
F
Deeper than the eyes can find it
Am
Maybe we have made her blind
G F
So she tries to cover up her pain
Am
And cut her woes away
F
'Cause covergirls don't cry
After their face is made