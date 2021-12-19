Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: You Should Know You're Beautiful Just The Way You Are

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful oleh Alessia Cara dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: You Should Know You're Beautiful Just The Way You Are
Scars To Your Beautiful (Official Video)
Simak chord gitar lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful dinyanyikan oleh Alessia Cara.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada 2005, sementara video klipnya diunggah di kanal pribadi Allesia pada 11 Juli 2016.

Hingga Minggu (19/12/2021), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 120 juta kali.

Kini lagu Scars To Your Beautiful tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark. You should know you're beautiful just the way you are.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tak Kan Berpisah - Ndarboy Genk: Maturnuwun Sampun Nggawe Nyaman

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Exile - Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver: I Think Ive Seen This Film Before

Chord Gitar Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

F                         Am
She just wants to be
                       F
Beautiful she goes
                            Am
Unnoticed, she knows
      G               F
No limits she craves
                          Am
Attention, she praises

An image
         F
She prays to be
                            F
Sculpted by the sculptor

Verse:
                       F
Oh, she don't see
                          Am
The light that's shining
                                         F
Deeper than the eyes can find it
                                        Am
Maybe we have made her blind
            G                               F
So she tries to cover up her pain
                             Am
And cut her woes away
                                     F
'Cause covergirls don't cry

After their face is made

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara
Chord Gitar Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan