Chord Gitar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold: I Reach Towards the Sky I've Said My Goodbyes

Chord Gitar Gunslinger - Avenged Sevenfold
[Intro]
Dm Dm Dm F x4
[Verse 1]
Dm F Dm F
Yeah, you've been alone
Dm F Dm F
I've been gone for far too long
Bb
But with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
[Interlude]
Dm Dm Dm F x2
[Verse 2]
Dm F Dm F
Never let it show
Dm F Dm F
The pain I've grown to know
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
[Chorus]
Dm C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes
Am Bb
My heart's always with you now
Dm C
I won't question why so many have died
Am Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Dm
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
[Interlude]
Dm Dm Dm F x4
[Verse 3]
Dm F Dm F
Letters keep me warm
Dm F Dm F
Helped me through the storm
Bb
But with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
[Chorus]
Dm C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes
Am Bb
My heart's always with you now
Dm C
I won't question why so many have died
Am Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
[Bridge]
C
I've always been true
F C Dm
I've waited so long just to come hold you
C Bb
I'm making it through
C
It's been far too long, we've proven our
F C Dm C Bb
love over time's so strong, in all that we do
C F
The stars in the night, they lend me their light
C Dm C Bb
to bring me closer to heaven with you
[Interlude]
Bb C F C Dm C x2
[Pre-Chorus]
Bb
But with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
[Chorus]
Dm C
I reach towards the sky I've said my goodbyes
Am Bb
My heart's always with you now
Dm C
I won't question why so many have died
Am Bb
My prayers have made it through yeah
Bb
'Cause with all these things we do
C Bb
It don't matter when I'm coming home to you
Bb
And with all that we've been through
C Dm
After all this time I'm coming home to you
