Chord Gitar Lagu Snowman - Sia, Kunci dari C: Let's Go Below Zero and Hide From the Sun

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Snowman dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Snowman dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Sia.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di YouTube pribadi Sia sejak 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.

Hingga Senin (20/12/2021), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 160 juta kali.

Kini lagu Snowman kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: let's go below zero and hide from the sun.

Chord Gitar Lagu Snowman - Sia:

[Verse 1]

C Dm

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me

G

Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?

C

Darling

If you can't catch me

Am

Darling

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way

G

A puddle of water can't hold me close

C

Baby

Can't hold me close

Am

Baby

[Chorus]

E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby

[Verse 2]

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun

G

Who'll carry me without legs to run?

C

Honey

Without legs to run

Am

Honey

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear

G

Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?

C

Baby

If you don't have ears

Am

Baby

[Chorus]

E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby

Video Klip Lagu Snowman - Sia:

