Chord Gitar Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Santa Tell Me dari Ariana Grande dalam artikel ini.

Santa Tell Me dirilis pertama kali pada 24 November 2014.

Lagu Santa Tell Me yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande ini mengusung genre R&B.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande:

[Intro]

G C Em D

[Chorus]

G C

Santa tell me if you're really there

Em

Don't make me fall in love again

D G

If he won't be here next year

C

Santa tell me if he really cares

Em D G

Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Verse 1]

C

Feeling Christmas all around

G

And I'm trying to play it cool

C G

But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room

C

Let it snow, is blasting now

G

But I won't get it in the mood

C G

I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know it's true love

C

That he thinks of

Bm D

So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy

[Chorus]

G C

Santa tell me if you're really there

Em

Don't make me fall in love again

D G

If he won't be here next year

C

Santa tell me if he really cares

Em D G

Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Verse 2]

C

I've been down this road before

G

Fell in love on Christmas night

C G

But on New Year's Day I woke up and you wasn't by my side

C

Now I need someone to hold

G

Be my fire in the cold

C G

But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling or if it's true love

C

That he thinks of

Bm D

So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy

[Chorus]

G C

Santa tell me if you're really there

Em

Don't make me fall in love again

D G

If he won't be here next year

C

Santa tell me if he really cares

Em D G

Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

[Bridge]

C Em (D)

Oh I wanna have him beside me like ooh

C Em (Eb)

On the 25th by the fireplace ooh

G (F#m)

But I don't want no broken heart

C D

This year I got to be smart

G C

Oh baby

Em D

If he won't be, if he won't be here

[Chorus]

G C

Santa tell me if you're really there

Em

Don't make me fall in love again

D G

If he won't be here next year

C

Santa tell me if he really cares

Em D G

Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

G C

Santa tell me if you're really there

Em

Don't make me fall in love again

D G

If he won't be here next year

C

Santa tell me if he really cares

Em D G

Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year

