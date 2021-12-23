CHORD Gitar All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu bertema Natal, All I Want for Christmas is You dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan Mariah Carey.

All I Want for Christmas is You dirilis pertama kali pada tanggal 29 Oktober 1994, silam.

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You masuk dalam album milik Mariah Carey yang bertemakan Natal.

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You ditulis oleh Maria Carey bersama Walter Afanasieff.

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You adalah lagu yang cocok untuk meriahkan suasana Natalmu kali ini.

Berikut chord Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey:

[Intro]

Mallet/Vibraphone

G Em C D

[Verse 1] (slow)

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

G/B

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Cm/Eb

Underneath the Christmas tree

G/B B7

I just want you for my own

Em Cm/Eb

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is...

G Em C D

You (up tempo)

[Verse 2]

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Eb6

Underneath the Christmas tree

G

I don't need to hang my stocking

G

There upon the fireplace

C

Santa Claus won't make me happy

Eb6

With a toy on Christmas day