CHORD Gitar All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You dipopulerkan oleh Mariah Carey, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya berikut ini.

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu bertema Natal, All I Want for Christmas is You dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan Mariah Carey.

All I Want for Christmas is You dirilis pertama kali pada tanggal 29 Oktober 1994, silam.

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You masuk dalam album milik Mariah Carey yang bertemakan Natal.

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You ditulis oleh Maria Carey bersama Walter Afanasieff. 

Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You adalah lagu yang cocok untuk meriahkan suasana Natalmu kali ini.

Berikut chord Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey:

[Intro]
Mallet/Vibraphone
G Em C D

[Verse 1] (slow)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B                                 B7
I just want you for my own
Em                                    Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D                            E7
Make my wish come true
Am7              Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
        G   Em C D
You (up tempo)

[Verse 2]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace
C
Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day

