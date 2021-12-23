Chord Gitar
CHORD Gitar All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey
Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You dipopulerkan oleh Mariah Carey, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu bertema Natal, All I Want for Christmas is You dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan Mariah Carey.
All I Want for Christmas is You dirilis pertama kali pada tanggal 29 Oktober 1994, silam.
Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You masuk dalam album milik Mariah Carey yang bertemakan Natal.
Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You ditulis oleh Maria Carey bersama Walter Afanasieff.
Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You adalah lagu yang cocok untuk meriahkan suasana Natalmu kali ini.
Berikut chord Lagu All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey:
[Intro]
Mallet/Vibraphone
G Em C D
[Verse 1] (slow)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B B7
I just want you for my own
Em Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
G Em C D
You (up tempo)
[Verse 2]
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace
C
Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day