Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande: Santa Tell Me if You're Really There Don't Make Me Fall
Chord Gitar Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande: Santa tell me if you're really there. Don't make me fall in love again. If he won't be here next year.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Santa Tell Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande mengunggah video klip Santa Tell Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 Desember 2014.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Savan Kotecha, Ilya, dan Ariana Grande.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande
[Intro]
G C Em D
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Verse 1]
C
Feeling Christmas all around
G
And I'm trying to play it cool
C G
But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room
C
Let it snow, is blasting now
G
But I won't get it in the mood
C G
I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know it's true love
C
That he thinks of
Bm D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Verse 2]
C
I've been down this road before
G
Fell in love on Christmas night
C G
But on New Year's Day I woke up and you wasn't by my side
C
Now I need someone to hold
G
Be my fire in the cold
C G
But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling or if it's true love
C
That he thinks of
Bm D
So next Christmas I'm not all alone boy
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
[Bridge]
C Em (D)
Oh I wanna have him beside me like ooh
C Em (Eb)
On the 25th by the fireplace ooh
G (F#m)
But I don't want no broken heart
C D
This year I got to be smart
G C
Oh baby
Em D
If he won't be, if he won't be here
[Chorus]
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
G C
Santa tell me if you're really there
Em
Don't make me fall in love again
D G
If he won't be here next year
C
Santa tell me if he really cares
Em D G
Cause I can give it all away if he won't be here next year
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Roman Picisan - Dewa 19, Viral di TikTok: Malam-malamku Bagai Malam Seribu Bintang
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu ILU IMU - Hati Band: I Love You and I Miss You, Lagi-lagi Ku Nggak Bisa Tidur
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Yang Terdalam - NOAH, Kunci dari C: Maafkan Jika Kau Ku Sayangi dan Bila Ku Menanti
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya