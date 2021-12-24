Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber
Simak chord gitar lagu bertema Natal Mistletoe yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu bernuansa natal dari Justin Bieber yang berjudul Mistletoe dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Mistletoe dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber.
Mistletoe masuk dalam album bertajuk Under the Mistletoe.
Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2011.
Chord Gitar Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:
G
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
D
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I'mma be under the mistletoe
G
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
D
But I can’t stop staring at your face
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G
Everyone's gathering around the fire
D
Chestnuts roasting like a hot July
Em
I should be chilling with my folks, I know
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G
Word on the street Santa's coming tonight,
D
Reindeer's flying through the sky so high
Em
I should be making a list, I know
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G D
Aye, love, the wise men followed the star
Em
The way I followed my heart
C
And it led me to a miracle
G D
Aye, love, don't you buy me nothing
Em C
'cause I am feeling one thing, your lips on my lips
That’s a merry, merry Christmas
G
It’s the most beautiful time of the year
D
Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I'mma be under the mistletoe
G
I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday
D
But I can’t stop staring at your face
Em
I should be playing in the winter snow
C
But I’mma be under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G D
With you, shawty with you
Em
With you, shawty with you
C
With you under the mistletoe
G
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
D Em
Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh
C
Oh, oh, ohhh
G
Kiss me underneath the mistletoe
D Em
Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh
C
Oh, oh, ohhh
Video Klip Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans
(Tribunnews.com)