Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu bernuansa natal dari Justin Bieber yang berjudul Mistletoe dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Mistletoe dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber.

Mistletoe masuk dalam album bertajuk Under the Mistletoe.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 2011.

Chord Gitar Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:

G

It’s the most beautiful time of the year

D

Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer

Em

I should be playing in the winter snow

C

But I'mma be under the mistletoe

G

I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday

D

But I can’t stop staring at your face

Em

I should be playing in the winter snow

C

But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G D

With you, shawty with you

Em

With you, shawty with you

C

With you under the mistletoe

G

Everyone's gathering around the fire

D

Chestnuts roasting like a hot July

Em

I should be chilling with my folks, I know

C

But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G

Word on the street Santa's coming tonight,

D

Reindeer's flying through the sky so high

Em

I should be making a list, I know

C

But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G D

With you, shawty with you

Em

With you, shawty with you

C

With you under the mistletoe

G D

With you, shawty with you

Em

With you, shawty with you

C

With you under the mistletoe

G D

Aye, love, the wise men followed the star

Em

The way I followed my heart

C

And it led me to a miracle

G D

Aye, love, don't you buy me nothing

Em C

'cause I am feeling one thing, your lips on my lips

That’s a merry, merry Christmas

G

It’s the most beautiful time of the year

D

Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer

Em

I should be playing in the winter snow

C

But I'mma be under the mistletoe

G

I don’t wanna miss out on the holiday

D

But I can’t stop staring at your face

Em

I should be playing in the winter snow

C

But I’mma be under the mistletoe

G D

With you, shawty with you

Em

With you, shawty with you

C

With you under the mistletoe

G D

With you, shawty with you

Em

With you, shawty with you

C

With you under the mistletoe

G

Kiss me underneath the mistletoe

D Em

Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh

C

Oh, oh, ohhh

G

Kiss me underneath the mistletoe

D Em

Show me baby that you love me so-oh-oh

C

Oh, oh, ohhh

Video Klip Mistletoe - Justin Bieber:

(Tribunnews.com)