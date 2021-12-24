Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans: Kunci mudah dimainkan

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans
Tangkap layar akun YouTube Ardhito Pramono
Chord Gitar dan Lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight, yang dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono feat  Aurelie Moeremans.

I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dirilis pada 2020.

Lagu bergenre pop tersebut tergabung dalam album bertajuk dengan nama yang sama.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight
Chord Gitar dan Lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight (Pixabay/FirmBee)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans

C                                       B
Living with something that i couldn't see
       Bm                         E
And somehow fade internally
    Am                              Bm
If you came along way to get to know me
     C              C#m               D
Or maybe it's just meant to be

C                                     B
Come here I just found a new recipe
       Bm             E
The flower that breaks in the see
Am                      Bm
My intuition says you will like me
       C                   C#m                D
And I don't know where should I be

[Chorus]
       C                                  Bm
And maybe you wanna be a star
    Am                                     Bm
It may seem you wanna be in love
  C                                    Bm
I dont care it taking me a part
         A                    D             G
But i just couldn't save you tonight

 
C                           B
Falling in love is a new world for me
          Bm                       E
D'you wanna be my company
      Am                                       Bm         B
For thousand and miles you will like it in here
      C              C#m         D
No need no anniversary

[Chorus]
       C                                  Bm
And maybe you wanna be a star
     Am                                    Bm
It may seem you wanna be in love
   C                                   Bm
I dont care it taking me a part
        A                  D             C#m   Cm
But i just couldn't save you tonight
         A                    D            G
But i just couldn't save you tonight

chord gitar
I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono
Chord Gitar I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight
Lirik lagu I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight
Ardhito Pramono
Aurelie Moeremans
