Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight, yang dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono feat Aurelie Moeremans.

I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dirilis pada 2020.

Lagu bergenre pop tersebut tergabung dalam album bertajuk dengan nama yang sama.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight (Pixabay/FirmBee)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans

C B

Living with something that i couldn't see

Bm E

And somehow fade internally

Am Bm

If you came along way to get to know me

C C#m D

Or maybe it's just meant to be

C B

Come here I just found a new recipe

Bm E

The flower that breaks in the see

Am Bm

My intuition says you will like me

C C#m D

And I don't know where should I be

[Chorus]

C Bm

And maybe you wanna be a star

Am Bm

It may seem you wanna be in love

C Bm

I dont care it taking me a part

A D G

But i just couldn't save you tonight



C B

Falling in love is a new world for me

Bm E

D'you wanna be my company

Am Bm B

For thousand and miles you will like it in here

C C#m D

No need no anniversary

[Chorus]

C Bm

And maybe you wanna be a star

Am Bm

It may seem you wanna be in love

C Bm

I dont care it taking me a part

A D C#m Cm

But i just couldn't save you tonight

A D G

But i just couldn't save you tonight

(Tribunnews.com)

