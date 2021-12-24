Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans: Kunci mudah dimainkan
Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight, yang dipopulerkan oleh Ardhito Pramono feat Aurelie Moeremans.
I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight dirilis pada 2020.
Lagu bergenre pop tersebut tergabung dalam album bertajuk dengan nama yang sama.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sentuh Hatiku - Maria Shandi: Bapa Sentuh Hatiku, Ubah Hidupku
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kenangan Terindah - Samsons: Bila yang Tertulis Untukku
Chord Gitar dan Lirik I Just Couldn't Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans
C B
Living with something that i couldn't see
Bm E
And somehow fade internally
Am Bm
If you came along way to get to know me
C C#m D
Or maybe it's just meant to be
C B
Come here I just found a new recipe
Bm E
The flower that breaks in the see
Am Bm
My intuition says you will like me
C C#m D
And I don't know where should I be
[Chorus]
C Bm
And maybe you wanna be a star
Am Bm
It may seem you wanna be in love
C Bm
I dont care it taking me a part
A D G
But i just couldn't save you tonight
C B
Falling in love is a new world for me
Bm E
D'you wanna be my company
Am Bm B
For thousand and miles you will like it in here
C C#m D
No need no anniversary
[Chorus]
C Bm
And maybe you wanna be a star
Am Bm
It may seem you wanna be in love
C Bm
I dont care it taking me a part
A D C#m Cm
But i just couldn't save you tonight
A D G
But i just couldn't save you tonight
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono
Chord Gitar I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight
Lirik lagu I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight
Ardhito Pramono
Aurelie Moeremans
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe
|2. Chord Gitar Lagu Sentuh Hatiku - Maria Shandi: Bapa Sentuh Hatiku, Ubah Hidupku
|3. Chord Gitar Lagu Creep - Radiohead, Kunci Dimainkan dari C
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
|5. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Natal di Hatiku - Nikita ft Wawan Yap: Indahnya Natal di Hatiku