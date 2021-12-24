Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe
Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, mulai dari kunci C: So kiss me under the mistletoe. Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Merry Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan Elton John.
Ed Sheeran mengunggah video klip Merry Christmas di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Desember 2021.
Hingga kini, video klip Merry Christmas telah ditonton lebih dari 34 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John
[Intro]
C E7 Am G
Build the fire and gather 'round the trees
F Am Dm7 G7 C
Fill the glass and maybe come and sing with me
C G Am G F C G
C G Am G F C G
[Verse 1]
C G Am
So kiss me under the mistletoe
G F C G
Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray for December snow
C G Am
I know there's been pain this year, but it's time to let it go
G F C G
Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas
[Verse 2]
C G Am
We'll dance in the kitchen while embers glow
G F C G
We've both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all
C G Am
I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know
G F C G
My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas
[Chorus]
F G
The fire is raging on
Cmaj7
And we'll all sing along to this song
F G
Just having so much fun
E7 Am
While we're here, can we all spare a thought
F
For the ones who have gone
G
Merry Christmas, everyone
[Post-Chorus]
C G Am G F
Ah, ah, ah, ah
C G
Ah, ah, ah, ah
[Verse 3]
C G Am
So just kiss me under the mistletoe
G F C G
Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray for December snow
C G Am
I know there's been pain this year, but it's time to let it go
G F C G
Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas
[Verse 4]
C G Am
We'll dance in the kitchen while embers glow
G F C G
We've both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all
C G Am
I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know
G F C G
My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas
[Chorus]
F G
I feel it when it comes
C Am
Every year helping us carry on
F G
Filled up with so much love
E7 Am G F
All the family and friends are together where we all belong
G
Merry Christmas, everyone
[Post-Chorus]
C G Am G F
Ah, ah, ah, ah
C G
Ah, ah, ah, ah
C G Am G F
Ah, ah, ah, ah
C G
Ah, ah, ah, ah
[Outro]
C G Am
It's Christmas time for you and I
G F C G
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
C G Am
It's Christmas time for you and I
G F C G
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
C G Am
It's Christmas time for you and I
G F C G
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
C G Am
It's Christmas time for you and I
G F C Ab Bb C
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas time
