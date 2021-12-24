Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Chord Gitar Merry Christmas dari Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, mulai dari kunci C: So kiss me under the mistletoe. Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Merry Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan Elton John.

Ed Sheeran mengunggah video klip Merry Christmas di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Desember 2021.

Hingga kini, video klip Merry Christmas telah ditonton lebih dari 34 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John

[Intro]

C E7 Am G

Build the fire and gather 'round the trees

F Am Dm7 G7 C

Fill the glass and maybe come and sing with me

C G Am G F C G

C G Am G F C G

[Verse 1]

C G Am

So kiss me under the mistletoe

G F C G

Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray for December snow

C G Am

I know there's been pain this year, but it's time to let it go

G F C G

Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas

[Verse 2]

C G Am

We'll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

G F C G

We've both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all

C G Am

I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know

G F C G

My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas

[Chorus]

F G

The fire is raging on

Cmaj7

And we'll all sing along to this song

F G

Just having so much fun

E7 Am

While we're here, can we all spare a thought

F

For the ones who have gone

G

Merry Christmas, everyone

[Post-Chorus]

C G Am G F

Ah, ah, ah, ah

C G

Ah, ah, ah, ah

[Verse 3]

C G Am

So just kiss me under the mistletoe

G F C G

Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray for December snow

C G Am

I know there's been pain this year, but it's time to let it go

G F C G

Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas

[Verse 4]

C G Am

We'll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

G F C G

We've both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all

C G Am

I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know

G F C G

My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas

[Chorus]

F G

I feel it when it comes

C Am

Every year helping us carry on

F G

Filled up with so much love

E7 Am G F

All the family and friends are together where we all belong

G

Merry Christmas, everyone

[Post-Chorus]

C G Am G F

Ah, ah, ah, ah

C G

Ah, ah, ah, ah

C G Am G F

Ah, ah, ah, ah

C G

Ah, ah, ah, ah

[Outro]

C G Am

It's Christmas time for you and I

G F C G

We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

C G Am

It's Christmas time for you and I

G F C G

We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

C G Am

It's Christmas time for you and I

G F C G

We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

C G Am

It's Christmas time for you and I

G F C Ab Bb C

We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas time

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande: Fell In Love On Christmas Night

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mistletoe - Justin Bieber: I Dont Wanna Miss Out On The Holiday

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kenangan Terindah - Samsons: Bila yang Tertulis Untukku

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya