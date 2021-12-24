Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Chord Gitar Merry Christmas dari Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, mulai dari kunci C: So kiss me under the mistletoe. Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Merry Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan Elton John.

Ed Sheeran mengunggah video klip Merry Christmas di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Desember 2021.

Hingga kini, video klip Merry Christmas telah ditonton lebih dari 34 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John

[Intro]

C                                                E7                 Am G
Build the fire and gather 'round the trees

F                                Am         Dm7         G7             C
Fill the glass and maybe come and sing with me

C G Am G F C G
C G Am G F C G

[Verse 1]

C                     G                  Am
So kiss me under the mistletoe

G                        F                                              C          G
Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray for December snow

                                         C                                      G        Am
I know there's been pain this year, but it's time to let it go

            G                  F                         C       G
Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas

[Verse 2]

               C                                 G          Am
We'll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

               G                    F                                          C            G
We've both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all

                                 C                                         G    Am
I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know

                          G         F             C       G
My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas

[Chorus]

F                                G
The fire is raging on

                Cmaj7
And we'll all sing along to this song

             F                          G
Just having so much fun

                       E7                                          Am

While we're here, can we all spare a thought

                                               F
For the ones who have gone

                      G
Merry Christmas, everyone

[Post-Chorus]

C            G     Am G F
Ah, ah, ah, ah

                C     G
Ah, ah, ah, ah

[Verse 3]

                C              G                Am
So just kiss me under the mistletoe

G                        F                                              C          G
Pour out the wine, let's toast and pray for December snow

                                         C                                      G        Am
I know there's been pain this year, but it's time to let it go

            G                  F                         C       G
Next year, you never know, but for now, Merry Chrismas

[Verse 4]

               C                                 G          Am
We'll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

               G                    F                                          C            G
We've both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all

                                 C                                         G    Am
I wish you could see it through my eyes and you would know

                          G         F             C       G
My god, you look beautiful right now, Mеrry Christmas

[Chorus]

F                              G
I feel it when it comes

              C                                    Am
Every year helping us carry on

F                                            G
Filled up with so much love

                 E7                                   Am                             G      F
All the family and friends are together where we all belong

                    G
Merry Christmas, everyone

[Post-Chorus]

C            G     Am G F
Ah, ah, ah, ah

                C     G
Ah, ah, ah, ah

C            G     Am G F
Ah, ah, ah, ah

                C     G
Ah, ah, ah, ah

[Outro]

              C                      G    Am
It's Christmas time for you and I

             G      F                       C    G
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

              C                      G    Am
It's Christmas time for you and I

             G      F                       C    G
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

              C                      G    Am
It's Christmas time for you and I

             G      F                       C    G
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

              C                      G    Am
It's Christmas time for you and I

              G     F                       C    Ab                 Bb           C
We'll have a good night and a Merry Christmas time

