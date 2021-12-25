Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift

Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift: Mistakes are forgiven and everythin' is icy and blue, and you would be there too. Under the mistletoe.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift: Mistakes are Forgiven and Everythin' Is Icy and Blue
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift: Mistakes are forgiven and everythin' is icy and blue, and you would be there too. Under the mistletoe. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut =chord gitar dan lirik lagu Christmas Tree Farm yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Christmas Tree Farm di kanal YouTube-nya pada 6 Desember 2019.

Lagu ini masuk dalam daftar album Christmas Tree Farm (2019).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift

[Intro]
Am

                                                           G#dim7
My winter nights are taken up by static
                                                          C
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
                                                                          Fmaj7
But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else
                   D
Just like magic

[Verse 1]
G G

G
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come
         C                        F               G
To dance under sparkling lights
G
Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow
        C                      F                   C
And I just wanna be there tonight

[Pre-Chorus]
C                                 G
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Am
Mistakes are forgiven
               F                                D7
And everythin' is icy and blue
                                               G
And you would be there too

[Chorus]
G                          C
Under the mistletoe
                          Am
Watchin' the fire glow
                               F Em Dm C G
And tellin' me, "I love you"
G                C
Just bein' in your arms
                                           Am
Takes me back to that little farm
                           F        Em      Dm C G
Where every wish comes true

[Verse 2]
G
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There's a light in the barn
          C                F                       G
We run inside out from the cold

G
In the town, kids are dreamin' of sleighs

And they're warm and they're safe
             C                        F                  C
They wake to see a blanket of snow

[Pre-Chorus]
C                                 G
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Am
Mistakes are forgiven
               F                                D7
And everythin' is icy and blue
                                               G
And you would be there too

[Chorus]
G                          C
Under the mistletoe
                          Am
Watchin' the fire glow
                               F Em Dm C G
And tellin' me, "I love you"
G                C
Just bein' in your arms
                                           Am
Takes me back to that little farm
                           F        Em      Dm C G
Where every wish comes true
G
Baby, yeah

[Bridge]
G                                      Am
And when I'm feelin' alone
                                         F
You remind me of home

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

G                                             Am
And when the world isn't fair
                                          F
I pretend that we're there
                                               G
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)

[Chorus]
G                                          C
Under the mistletoe (To you)
                                   Am
Watching the fire glow
                             F Em Dm C G
And tellin' me, "I love you"

[Outro]
G
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
C
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)
Am
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
F Em Dm C G
I love you

G
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
C
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)
Am
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

[Outro]
F Em Dm C G
Wish come true

G C Am

F Em Dm C G
I love you

