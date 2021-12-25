Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift: Mistakes are Forgiven and Everythin' Is Icy and Blue
Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift: Mistakes are forgiven and everythin' is icy and blue, and you would be there too. Under the mistletoe.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift: Mistakes are forgiven and everythin' is icy and blue, and you would be there too. Under the mistletoe.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut =chord gitar dan lirik lagu Christmas Tree Farm yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift mengunggah video klip Christmas Tree Farm di kanal YouTube-nya pada 6 Desember 2019.
Lagu ini masuk dalam daftar album Christmas Tree Farm (2019).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Siapakah Dirimu - Lobow: Kita Jalan Bersama, Tapi Aku Tak Mengenal
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Angel - Denny Caknan ft Cak Percil: Ketika Semuanya Terasa Begitu Abot
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya