Chord Gitar Leave Out All the Rest - Linkin Park: When My Time Comes Forget the Wrong that I've Done

Vokalis Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, memuaskan penggemarnya dalam konser tur dunia Linkin Park yang bertajuk A Thousand Suns : World Tour 2011, di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, Rabu (21/9/2011). Dalam konser tersebut Linkin Park membawakan lagu lagu hitsnya seperti Crawling, In the End, Numb, Somewhere I Belong, dan What I ve Done. (TRIBUNNEWS/DANY PERMANA)

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Leave Out All the Rest yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip Leave Out All the Rest di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Juni 2003.

Hingga kini, video klip Leave Out All the Rest telah ditonton lebih dari 185 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Leave Out All the Rest - Linkin Park

[Verse 1]

Em

I dreamed I was missing

G

You were so scared.

C*

But no one would listen

Am

Cuz no one else cared.

Em

After my dreaming

G

I woke with this fear.

C*

What am I leaving,

Am

When I'm done here?

[Pre-Chorus]

C* Am

So if you're asking me I want you to know...

[Chorus]

Em

When my time comes

G

Forget the wrong that I've done

C Am

Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed.

Em

And don't resent me

G

And when you're feeling empty

C

Keep me in your memory

Am Em

Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest.

[Verse 2]

G

Don't be afraid

Am

Of taking my beatings

Am

I've shared what I made.

Em

I'm strong on the surface

G

Not all the way through.

C*

I've never been perfect

Am

But neither have you.

[Pre-Chorus]

C Am

So if you're asking me I want you to know...

[Chorus]

Em

When my time comes

G

Forget the wrong that I've done

C Am

Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed.

Em

And don't resent me

G

And when you're feeling empty

C

Keep me in your memory

Am Em

Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest.

[Bridge]

C

Forgetting

Am Em

All the hurt inside you've learned to hide so well.

Pretending

G C

Someone else can come and save me from myself.

Am

I can't be who you are...

[Chorus]

Em

When my time comes

G

Forget the wrong that I've done

C Am

Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed.

Em

Don't resent me

G

And when you're feeling empty

C

Keep me in your memory

Am Em

Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest.

[Outro]

(Em)

Forgetting

Am Em

All the hurt inside you've learned to hide so well.

Pretending

G C

Someone else can come and save me from myself.

Am

I can't be who you are...

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Usai di Sini - Raisa, dari Kunci D: Lebih Baik Kita Usai di Sini

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu NIKI - Every Summertime, Original Soundtrack Film Sang Chi

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift: Mistakes are Forgiven and Everythin Is Icy and Blue

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Deeper - Pamungkas: When You Cry The Ocean, When You Smile in Motion

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya