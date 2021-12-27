Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Leave Out All the Rest - Linkin Park: When My Time Comes Forget the Wrong that I've Done
Chord Gitar Leave Out All the Rest - Linkin Park: When my time comes forget the wrong that I've done, help me leave behind some reasons to be missed.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Leave Out All the Rest yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park mengunggah video klip Leave Out All the Rest di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Juni 2003.
Hingga kini, video klip Leave Out All the Rest telah ditonton lebih dari 185 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Leave Out All the Rest - Linkin Park
[Verse 1]
Em
I dreamed I was missing
G
You were so scared.
C*
But no one would listen
Am
Cuz no one else cared.
Em
After my dreaming
G
I woke with this fear.
C*
What am I leaving,
Am
When I'm done here?
[Pre-Chorus]
C* Am
So if you're asking me I want you to know...
[Chorus]
Em
When my time comes
G
Forget the wrong that I've done
C Am
Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed.
Em
And don't resent me
G
And when you're feeling empty
C
Keep me in your memory
Am Em
Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest.
[Verse 2]
G
Don't be afraid
Am
Of taking my beatings
Am
I've shared what I made.
Em
I'm strong on the surface
G
Not all the way through.
C*
I've never been perfect
Am
But neither have you.
[Pre-Chorus]
C Am
So if you're asking me I want you to know...
[Chorus]
Em
When my time comes
G
Forget the wrong that I've done
C Am
Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed.
Em
And don't resent me
G
And when you're feeling empty
C
Keep me in your memory
Am Em
Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest.
[Bridge]
C
Forgetting
Am Em
All the hurt inside you've learned to hide so well.
Pretending
G C
Someone else can come and save me from myself.
Am
I can't be who you are...
[Chorus]
Em
When my time comes
G
Forget the wrong that I've done
C Am
Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed.
Em
Don't resent me
G
And when you're feeling empty
C
Keep me in your memory
Am Em
Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest.
[Outro]
(Em)
Forgetting
Am Em
All the hurt inside you've learned to hide so well.
Pretending
G C
Someone else can come and save me from myself.
Am
I can't be who you are...
