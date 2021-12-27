Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Deeper - Pamungkas: When You Cry The Ocean, When You Smile in Motion

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Deeper merupakan lagu yang diciptakan dan dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi solo, Pamungkas.

Lagu Deeper menjadi track kelima dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism.

Deeper dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Berikut chord gitar Deeper oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagunya:

[Intro]

Am7 D7 Gmaj7 (4x)

[Verse 1]

Am7 D7 Gmaj7

I didn’t know much about love

Am7 Bm

I knew nothing about it

C D Em Am C

‘Til I’m falling so hard into you

D Cmaj7

Quicker and deeper

Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7

Now I know what’s about love

Am7 Bm

I feel alright about it

C D Em Am C

‘Cause I’m falling so hard into you

D Cmaj7

Quicker and deeper

D

Deeper

[Chorus]

Cmaj7 Bm7

I wish you sunshine in the sky

Am7 Gmaj7

And all the bluebirds in your eyes

Cmaj7 Bm7

May it light up wherever

Am7 Gmaj7

May it shine on forever

Cmaj7 Bm7

I wish you love

Am7 Gmaj7

Rooted within you

Cmaj7 Bm7

Deeper (deeper)

Am7 Gm7

Deeper

Cmaj7 Bm7

Deeper (deeper)

Am7 Gm7

Deeper

C D Em Am C

Oh I’m falling so hard into you

D Cmaj7

Quicker and deeper

[Verse 2]

Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7

All ideas about love

Am7 Bm7

Mistakes I made ’cause of it

C D Em Am G

It’s all make sense now that I’ve met you

Am7 D7 Gmaj7

Coincidences connected

Am7 Bm

Two hearts denying the truth

C D Em Am C

That we both are falling hard in love

D Cmaj7

Quicker and deeper

[Pre-Chorus]

C B

And you’re so much like me

Am7

I’m sorry

A

I’m sorry

Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7

(Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7

(Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7

(Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7

(Deeper)

[Instrumental]

Gmaj7 Am7 D7

Gmaj7 Am7 D7

Gmaj7 Am7 D7 A

[Chorus]

Cmaj7 Bm7

I wish you sunshine in the sky

Am7 Gmaj7

And all the bluebirds in your eyes

Cmaj7 Bm7

May it light up wherever

Am7 Gmaj7

May it shine on forever

Cmaj7 Bm7

I wish you love

Am7 Gmaj7

Rooted within you

Cmaj7 Bm7

Deeper (deeper)

Am7 Gm7

Deeper

Cmaj7 Bm7

Deeper (deeper)

Am7 Gm7

Deeper

[Bridge]

Cmaj7 Bm7

When you cry the ocean

Am7 Gmaj7

When you smile in motion

Cmaj7 Bm7

I will always be by your side

Am7 Gmaj7

I will always be by your side

Cmaj7 Bm7

When you cry the ocean

Am7 Gmaj7

When you smile in motion

Cmaj7 Bm7

I will always be by your side

Am7 Gmaj7

I will always be by your side

[Outro]

C D Em Am C

Oh I’m falling so hard into you

D Cmaj7

Quicker and deeper, ooh yeah

(Tribunnews.com)