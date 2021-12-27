Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Deeper - Pamungkas: When You Cry The Ocean, When You Smile in Motion

Berikut chord gitar Deeper oleh penyanyi Pamungkas, lengkap beserta lirik lagunya.

Penulis: Faisal Mohay
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Deeper - Pamungkas: When You Cry The Ocean, When You Smile in Motion
Youtube Pamungkas
Pamungkas. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Deeper merupakan lagu yang diciptakan dan dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi solo, Pamungkas.

Lagu Deeper menjadi track kelima dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism.

Deeper dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Berikut chord gitar Deeper oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagunya:

[Intro]

Am7 D7 Gmaj7 (4x)

[Verse 1]

                           Am7              D7      Gmaj7
I didn’t know much about love

                   Am7             Bm
I knew nothing about it

           C          D            Em     Am     C
‘Til I’m falling so hard into  you

               D                 Cmaj7
Quicker  and deeper

Gmaj7               Am7            D7    Gmaj7
Now I know what’s about love

            Am7            Bm
I feel alright about it

                   C         D            Em     Am  C
‘Cause I’m falling so hard into you

               D                 Cmaj7
Quicker  and deeper

              D
Deeper

[Chorus]

                     Cmaj7                   Bm7
I  wish  you  sunshine in the sky

                       Am7                      Gmaj7
And all the  bluebirds in your eyes

                     Cmaj7     Bm7
May it light up wherever

                      Am7    Gmaj7
May it shine on forever

           Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love

                     Am7     Gmaj7
Rooted within you

              Cmaj7       Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

             Cmaj7        Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

            C          D            Em     Am    C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you

              D                 Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper

[Verse 2]

Gmaj7   Am7      D7    Gmaj7
All ideas about love

                   Am7                    Bm7
Mistakes I made ’cause of it

           C                    D             Em          Am   G
It’s all make sense now that I’ve met you

                    Am7           D7      Gmaj7
Coincidences connected

                         Am7             Bm
Two hearts denying the truth

                 C             D          Em        Am   C
That we both are falling hard in love

              D                     Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper

[Pre-Chorus]

C                                          B
And you’re so much like me

  Am7
I’m sorry

 A
I’m sorry

Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7
                      (Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7
          (Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7
          (Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7
          (Deeper)

[Instrumental]

Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 A

[Chorus]

                     Cmaj7                   Bm7
I  wish  you  sunshine in the sky

                       Am7                      Gmaj7
And all the  bluebirds in your eyes

                     Cmaj7     Bm7
May it light up wherever

                      Am7    Gmaj7
May it shine on forever

           Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love

                     Am7     Gmaj7
Rooted within you

              Cmaj7       Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

             Cmaj7        Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

[Bridge]

                   Cmaj7      Bm7
When you cry the ocean

                      Am7    Gmaj7
When you smile in motion

         Cmaj7            Bm7
I will always be by your side

         Am7               Gmaj7
I will always be by your side

                   Cmaj7      Bm7
When you cry the ocean

                     Am7     Gmaj7
When you smile in motion

         Cmaj7            Bm7
I will always be by your side

         Am7               Gmaj7
I will always be by your side

[Outro]

              C        D            Em  Am     C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you

              D                 Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper, ooh yeah

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar

Piala AFF 2020
