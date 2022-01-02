Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu TikTok Heat Waves - Glass Animals: Sometimes All I Think About is You
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Glass Animals berjudul Heat Waves, viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
Tangkap layar kanal YouTube Glass Animals
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Glass Animals berjudul Heat Waves, viral di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Glass Animals berjudul Heat Waves.
Lagu Heat Waves dipopulerkan oleh musisi indie asal Inggris, Glass Animals.
Diketahui lagu dengan judul Heat Waves telah dirilis pada 2020, lalu.
Meski begitu, saat ini lagu tersebut tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bagaimana Kalau Aku Tidak Baik-baik Saja - Judika, Kunci Dimainkan dari G
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Runtuh - Feby Putri feat Fiersa Besari: Tak Perlu Khawatir Ku Hanya Terluka
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glass Animals - Heat Waves:
[Intro] Am G Em D (Last night all I think about is you Am G Don't stop, baby, you can walk through Em D Don't wanna but I think about you Am G Em D You know that I'm never gonna do) Am G Em D Am G Em D Am G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision Em D Heat, heat waves, I'm swimmin' in a mirror C G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision Em D Heat, heat waves, I'm swimmin' in a- [Chorus] Am G Sometimes all I think about is you Em D Late nights in the middle of June C G Heat waves been fakin' me out Em D Can’t make you happier now Am G Sometimes all I think about is you Em D Late nights in the middle of June C G Heat waves been fakin' me out Em D Can’t make you happier now [Verse 1] Am G Usually I put somethin' on TV Em D So we never think about you and me C G But today I see our reflections clearly Em D In Hollywood, layin' on the screen C G You just need a better life than this Em D You need somethin' I can never give C G Fake water all across the road Em D It's gone now, the night has come, but [Chorus] Am G Sometimes all I think about is you Em D Late nights in the middle of June C G Heat waves been fakin' me out Em D Can’t make you happier now [Verse 2] Am G You can't fight it, you can't breathe Em D You say somethin' so lovin', but Am G Now I gotta let you go Em D You'll be better off in someone new Am G I don't wanna be alone Em D You know it hurts me too C* D* You look so broken when you cry Em* D* One more and then I say goodbye [Chorus] Am G Sometimes all I think about is you Em D Late nights in the middle of June C G Heat waves been fakin' me out Em D Can’t make you happier now Am G Sometimes all I think about is you Em D Late nights in the middle of June C G Heat waves been fakin' me out Em D Can’t make you happier now [Bridge] C* C* I just wanna know what you're dreamin' of D* D* When you sleep and smile so comfortable Em* Em* I just wish that I could give you that G* G* G* G* That look that's perfectly un-sad C* D* Sometimes all I think about is you Em* D* Late nights in the middle of June C* D* Heat waves been fakin' me out Em * G* Heat waves been fakin' me out [Chorus] Am G Sometimes all I think about is you Em D Late nights in the middle of June C G Heat waves been fakin' me out Em D Can’t make you happier now Am G Sometimes all I think about is you Em D Late nights in the middle of June C G Heat waves been fakin' me out Em D Can’t make you happier now [Outro] Am G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision Em D Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror C G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision Em D Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror Am G Em D C G Em D Am* G* Em* D* C* Em* Am* D*
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia, Kunci Mudah dari C: So Come On Lets Go, Lets Go Below Zero
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Berita Terkait