Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu TikTok Heat Waves - Glass Animals: Sometimes All I Think About is You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Glass Animals berjudul Heat Waves.

Lagu Heat Waves dipopulerkan oleh musisi indie asal Inggris, Glass Animals.

Diketahui lagu dengan judul Heat Waves telah dirilis pada 2020, lalu.

Meski begitu, saat ini lagu tersebut tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glass Animals - Heat Waves:

[Intro]
Am  G
Em                 D
  (Last night all I think about is you
Am                 G
  Don't stop, baby, you can walk through
Em                 D
  Don't wanna but I think about you
Am                 G             Em    D
  You know that I'm never gonna do)
Am  G  Em  D
Am  G  Em  D
 
Am              G
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
Em                       D
  Heat, heat waves, I'm swimmin' in a mirror
C                G
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
Em                       D
  Heat, heat waves, I'm swimmin' in a-
 
[Chorus]
Am                G
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em                  D
  Late nights in the middle of June
C                 G
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em              D
  Can’t make you happier now
Am                 G
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em                    D
  Late nights in the middle of June
C                 G
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em               D
  Can’t make you happier now
  
[Verse 1]
Am            G
  Usually I put somethin' on TV
Em                 D
  So we never think about you and me
C              G
  But today I see our reflections clearly
Em              D
  In Hollywood, layin' on the screen
C                        G
  You just need a better life than this
Em                         D
  You need somethin' I can never give
C                   G
  Fake water all across the road
Em                   D
  It's gone now, the night has come, but
  
[Chorus]
Am                G
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em                   D
  Late nights in the middle of June
C                 G
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em               D
  Can’t make you happier now
 
[Verse 2]
Am                  G
  You can't fight it, you can't breathe
Em                D
  You say somethin' so lovin', but
Am                    G
  Now I gotta let you go
Em                         D
  You'll be better off in someone new
Am                  G
  I don't wanna be alone
Em                  D
  You know it hurts me too
C*            D*
  You look so broken when you cry
Em*            D*
  One more and then I say goodbye
  
[Chorus]
Am                G
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em                   D
  Late nights in the middle of June
C                 G
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em               D
  Can’t make you happier now
Am                G
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em                   D
  Late nights in the middle of June
C                 G
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em               D
  Can’t make you happier now
  
[Bridge]
C*                  C*
  I just wanna know what you're dreamin' of
D*                   D*
  When you sleep and smile so comfortable
Em*               Em*
  I just wish that I could give you that
G*          G*     G*     G*
  That look that's perfectly un-sad
C*                D*
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em*                 D*
  Late nights in the middle of June
C*                D*
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em *              G*
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
  
[Chorus]
Am                G
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em                   D
  Late nights in the middle of June
C                 G
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em               D
  Can’t make you happier now
Am               G
  Sometimes all I think about is you
Em                  D
  Late nights in the middle of June
C                 G
  Heat waves been fakin' me out
Em               D
  Can’t make you happier now
  
[Outro]
Am             G
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
Em                      D
  Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror
C              G
  Road shimmer wigglin' the vision
Em                      D
  Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror
 
Am    G     Em    D
C     G     Em    D
 
Am*   G*    Em*   D*
C*    Em*   Am*   D*

