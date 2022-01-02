Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu TikTok Heat Waves - Glass Animals: Sometimes All I Think About is You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Glass Animals berjudul Heat Waves.

Lagu Heat Waves dipopulerkan oleh musisi indie asal Inggris, Glass Animals.

Diketahui lagu dengan judul Heat Waves telah dirilis pada 2020, lalu.

Meski begitu, saat ini lagu tersebut tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bagaimana Kalau Aku Tidak Baik-baik Saja - Judika, Kunci Dimainkan dari G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Runtuh - Feby Putri feat Fiersa Besari: Tak Perlu Khawatir Ku Hanya Terluka

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glass Animals - Heat Waves:

[Intro]

Am G

Em D (Last night all I think about is you

Am G Don't stop, baby, you can walk through

Em D Don't wanna but I think about you

Am G Em D You know that I'm never gonna do)

Am G Em D

Am G Em D

Am G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

Em D Heat, heat waves, I'm swimmin' in a mirror

C G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

Em D Heat, heat waves, I'm swimmin' in a-

[Chorus]

Am G Sometimes all I think about is you

Em D Late nights in the middle of June

C G Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em D Can’t make you happier now

Am G Sometimes all I think about is you

Em D Late nights in the middle of June

C G Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em D Can’t make you happier now

[Verse 1]

Am G Usually I put somethin' on TV

Em D So we never think about you and me

C G But today I see our reflections clearly

Em D In Hollywood, layin' on the screen

C G You just need a better life than this

Em D You need somethin' I can never give

C G Fake water all across the road

Em D It's gone now, the night has come, but

[Chorus]

Am G Sometimes all I think about is you

Em D Late nights in the middle of June

C G Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em D Can’t make you happier now

[Verse 2]

Am G You can't fight it, you can't breathe

Em D You say somethin' so lovin', but

Am G Now I gotta let you go

Em D You'll be better off in someone new

Am G I don't wanna be alone

Em D You know it hurts me too

C * D * You look so broken when you cry

Em * D * One more and then I say goodbye

[Chorus]

Am G Sometimes all I think about is you

Em D Late nights in the middle of June

C G Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em D Can’t make you happier now

Am G Sometimes all I think about is you

Em D Late nights in the middle of June

C G Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em D Can’t make you happier now

[Bridge]

C * C * I just wanna know what you're dreamin' of

D * D * When you sleep and smile so comfortable

Em * Em * I just wish that I could give you that

G * G * G * G * That look that's perfectly un-sad

C * D * Sometimes all I think about is you

Em * D * Late nights in the middle of June

C * D * Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em * G * Heat waves been fakin' me out

[Chorus]

Am G Sometimes all I think about is you

Em D Late nights in the middle of June

C G Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em D Can’t make you happier now

Am G Sometimes all I think about is you

Em D Late nights in the middle of June

C G Heat waves been fakin' me out

Em D Can’t make you happier now

[Outro]

Am G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

Em D Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

C G Road shimmer wigglin' the vision

Em D Heat, heat waves, I’m swimmin' in a mirror

Am G Em D

C G Em D

Am * G * Em * D *