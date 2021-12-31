Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia, Kunci Mudah dari C: So Come On Let's Go, Let's Go Below Zero

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Sia dengan judul Snowman, kembali viral di TikTok.

Editor: Daryono
Tangkap layar kanal YouTube Sia
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Sia dengan judul Snowman dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu Snowman dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Australia, Sia Kate Isobelle Furler.

Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada tahun 2017, lalu.

Meski begitu, lagu Snowman tengah kembali viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snowman - Sia:

[Verse 1]
 
C            Dm
       Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling
 
If you can't catch me
Am
Darling
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
  G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
 
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby
  
[Chorus]
  E                      Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
     E                    Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   F       G
So come on let's go
      C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
  Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
     C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
       Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
  
[Hook]
   C           E  Am F
My snowman and me
   C           E  Am F
My snowman and me
   C
Baby
  
[Verse 2]
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
G
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
C
Honey
 
Without legs to run
Am
Honey
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
G
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
C
Baby
 
If you don't have ears
Am
Baby
  
[Chorus]
  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
     E                  Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   F       G
So come on let's go
      C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
  Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
     C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
       Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
  
[Hook]
   C           E  Am F
My snowman and me
   C           E  Am F
My snowman and me
   C
Baby

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
