Lirik dan Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia, Kunci Mudah dari C: So Come On Let's Go, Let's Go Below Zero

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Sia dengan judul Snowman dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu Snowman dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Australia, Sia Kate Isobelle Furler.

Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada tahun 2017, lalu.

Meski begitu, lagu Snowman tengah kembali viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Snowman - Sia:

[Verse 1] C Dm Don't cry snowman, not in front of me G Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me? C Darling If you can't catch me Am Darling Dm Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way G A puddle of water can't hold me close C Baby Can't hold me close Am Baby [Chorus] E Am I want you to know that I'm never leaving G C Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing E Am Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons F G So come on let's go C E Let's go below zero and hide from the sun Am F I love you forever where we'll have some fun C E Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily Am F Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby [Hook] C E Am F My snowman and me C E Am F My snowman and me C Baby [Verse 2] Dm Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun G Who'll carry me without legs to run? C Honey Without legs to run Am Honey Dm Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear G Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears? C Baby If you don't have ears Am Baby [Chorus] E Am I want you to know that I'm never leaving G C Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing E Am Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons F G So come on let's go C E Let's go below zero and hide from the sun Am F I love you forever where we'll have some fun C E Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily Am F Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby [Hook] C E Am F My snowman and me C E Am F My snowman and me C Baby



(Tribunnews.com)