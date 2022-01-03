Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA: Well I Can Dance with You Honey

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Does Your Mother Know tergabung dalam album Voulez-Vous.

Album Voulez-Vous dirilis pada 1979.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA

[Verse]

G                                  Em
You're so hot, teasing me
G              C              Bm               Am            G             D
So you're blue but I can't take a chance on a chick like you
                                             G
That's something I couldn't do
G                                        Em
There's that look in your eyes
G           C             Bm                  Am               G                 D
I can read in your face that your feelings are driving you wild
                                            G
Ah, but girl you're only a child

[Chorus]

C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
                                                           G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
                                                         G
Does your mother know that you're out?

[Bridge]
              G
Take it easy (take it easy)
            C              Cm
Better slow down girl
                G          Cm
That's no way to go
                   G           Cm
Does your mother know?
                G
Take it easy (take it easy)
           C         Cm
Try to cool it girl
             G            Cm
Take it nice and slow
                 G           Cm
Does your mother know?

[Verse]

G                             Em
I can see what you want
G            C                Bm              Am                  G               D
But you seem pretty young to be searching for that kind of fun
                                     G
So maybe I'm not the one
G                                                 Em
Now you're so cute, I like your style
G          C                     Bm                   Am           G                    D
And I know what you mean when you give me a flash of that smile (smile)
                                       G
But girl you're only a child

[Chorus]

C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
                                                        G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
                                                        G
Does your mother know that you're out?

[Bridge]
                  G
Take it easy (take it easy)
             C              Cm
Better slow down girl
                G         Cm
That's no way to go
                    G          Cm
Does your mother know?
              G
Take it easy (take it easy)
            C        Cm
Try to cool it girl
             G            Cm
Take it nice and slow
                  G            Cm
Does your mother know?

[Chorus]

C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
                                                          G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
                                                         G
Does your mother know that you're out?

