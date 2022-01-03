Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA: Well I Can Dance with You Honey
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA, dengan penggalan lirik Well I can dance with you honey.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Does Your Mother Know tergabung dalam album Voulez-Vous.
Album Voulez-Vous dirilis pada 1979.
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
[Verse]
G Em
You're so hot, teasing me
G C Bm Am G D
So you're blue but I can't take a chance on a chick like you
G
That's something I couldn't do
G Em
There's that look in your eyes
G C Bm Am G D
I can read in your face that your feelings are driving you wild
G
Ah, but girl you're only a child
[Chorus]
C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
[Bridge]
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Better slow down girl
G Cm
That's no way to go
G Cm
Does your mother know?
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Try to cool it girl
G Cm
Take it nice and slow
G Cm
Does your mother know?
[Verse]
G Em
I can see what you want
G C Bm Am G D
But you seem pretty young to be searching for that kind of fun
G
So maybe I'm not the one
G Em
Now you're so cute, I like your style
G C Bm Am G D
And I know what you mean when you give me a flash of that smile (smile)
G
But girl you're only a child
[Chorus]
C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
[Bridge]
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Better slow down girl
G Cm
That's no way to go
G Cm
Does your mother know?
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Try to cool it girl
G Cm
Take it nice and slow
G Cm
Does your mother know?
[Chorus]
C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya: This Queen Dont Need a King
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Monokrom - Tulus: Kita Tak Pernah Tahu, Berapa Lama Kita Diberi Waktu
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: You Both First, But Now I Give Up, Go Easy On Me Baby
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Fury of The Storm - DragonForce, Into The Fires of Forever
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Detik-detik Kolonel Priyanto Disoraki Warga saat Rekonstruksi di Nagreg: Diborgol & Berbaju Tahanan
|Resmi Naik! Ini Daftar Harga Rokok Terbaru Tahun 2022, Harga Capai Rp 40 Ribu per Bungkus
|Profil Ayu Aulia, Model yang Dekat dengan Zikri Daulay, Pernah Henti Jantung hingga Kader Partai
|Viral Sekdes di Jateng Hadiahkan Anaknya Sederet Mobil Mewah, Berapa Gaji Sekretaris Desa?
|Pengobatan Aisha Sudah Selesai, Denada Ungkap Alasan Masih Belum Mau Tunjukkan Wajah Putrinya